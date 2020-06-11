Mixed agendas

It was around midnight when Yuko Watanabe crouched in the corner of her restaurant in downtown Los Angeles and called her parents in Japan, yearning for a comforting voice. Rioters had hurled concrete blocks into the window of her restaurant. Raucous looters, night revelers, loud bangs, and smoke filled the streets. Broken glass and dead plants were scattered across her restaurant.

“Did you call the police?” her mother urged.

“Mom, you don’t get it,” Watanabe said. “They’re targeting the police!”

That was May 29, three days after protests began in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd. Then protests calling for racial justice and police accountability spread across the United States from New York to Los Angeles, and even from Paris to Seoul.

Most protests have been peaceful, but many have ruptured into violence: Some ended with the police spraying rubber bullets into the crowd, striking people with batons, and releasing tear gas. Other times, rioters torched buildings—including a police precinct in Minneapolis and City Hall in Nashville—and looted stores.

Many protesters blame the police for inciting violence—but they also blame unknown “instigators” among the crowd who threw water bottles and rocks at the police or set police cars on fire. The riots that erupted worry activists: Will people who share outrage over Floyd’s death (and others) turn against the protests’ original message? A few protesters argue that riots are necessary for social change. Protesters who want to maintain peace try to calm more-aggressive protesters.

The protests have attracted people with different agendas to slink in and take advantage of the madness. In many cities, looters broke into stores and hurried out with arms bulging with stolen goods. In some cities, people got hurt. In St. Louis on June 2, gunmen at a protest shot four officers. The same night, looters shot to death a retired St. Louis police captain, David Dorn, trying to protect a friend’s pawn shop. Dorn was black. In Buffalo, N.Y., on June 1, an SUV driver charged into police officers, injuring two.

Victims have included peaceful protesters, journalists, bystanders, and business owners: On June 3 in Orange County, Calif., a Mini Cooper plowed into a crowd of peaceful protesters in broad daylight. In Fort Wayne, Ind., on May 30, an off-duty television journalist lost his eye when police fired tear gas cannisters into the crowd. In Las Vegas, police caught three members of the far-right extremist “boogaloo” movement allegedly planning to throw Molotov cocktails into peaceful protests. Videos also show business owners—many of them minorities—weeping after looters demolished and wiped clean their stores.