Making his peace

“All the strange upheaval in the USA / makes me wanna pack it in and take you far away.”

So sings Phil Madeira at the beginning of “Immigrants,” a country song in jazz clothing from his latest album, Open Heart (Mercyland).

The line has taken on fresh relevance in the wake of George Floyd, but Madeira wrote and recorded it months before. Hence its whimsical tone: He goes on to fantasize about rediscovering his Scandinavian roots and starting from scratch as a newly minted immigrant.

Madeira is not so whimsical about what America’s warring factions might presage for the faith in which he was reared.

“Evangelicalism has been politicized,” he told me. “I feel like God has been used for political gain more than ever and that the church in America seems more interested in America than in Jesus.”

Longtime eavesdroppers on American Christianity’s conversations with itself will recognize in such comments a common complaint of the evangelical left, and, all things considered, that’s where Madeira, who admitted as much in his 2013 collection of autobiographical essays God on the Rocks, fits.

But if his book surprised those who’d known him mainly from his contributions to decades’ worth of CCM recordings (he’s currently a member of Emmylou Harris’ band), it also revealed the complicated ways in which nature, nurture, and grace can interact within the son of a (Baptist) preacher man and wash him up on once-distant shores: He has been an Episcopalian for over 20 years. “The Episcopal Church,” he says, “is the last stop for me.”