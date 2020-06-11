May 9—Leah Beecher on wng.org

I agree with Joel Belz that our country is moving toward socialism. But Psalm 2 is a reality check: “Why do the nations rage? … He who sits in the heavens laughs.”

Susan Dickens/Greenbrier, Ark.

The authorities have tasted power during this COVID-19 shutdown, endangering the economy and robbing the populace of liberties we had taken for granted. I fear this power will be difficult to give up, and we may never regain our freedoms.

Fred Smith/Tyler, Texas

There really is no going back. Scripture constantly reminds us to remember God’s faithfulness but never to long for the times past or go backward.

Glenda Coutier on wng.org

I, for one, don’t want things exactly as they were. I hope that we all take a few things with us from this experience: patience, love for our neighbors, Sabbath-keeping, contemplation, and family time.

May 9—Jack Kennedy on Facebook

Multiply Eli Olasky’s story by a generation, and we see the vast cumulative effects of PTSD. May it never happen again.

May 9—Ken Langley/Zion, Ill.

Mindy Belz’s celebration of the creativity and heroism of so many was right on. But to say she’s “embarrassed” by middle-class Americans “demanding their rights” is dreadful. Our rights are God-given and blood-bought, and “emergencies” are the excuse tyrants use to strip people of their rights.

Kathy Connors/Medina, Wash.

Belz is completely off base to say that we should not protest losing our right to earn a livelihood. For those who don’t want to leave their homes, don’t. But for those of us who want to buy and sell and support our local businesses using commonsense safety measures, let us.

May 9—Martha Chaney Ball/Pittsburgh, Pa.

This column meant a great deal to me. In a sense we are all in “lockdown,” always have been, and always will be until we realize our need for Christ.

May 9—Linda Shevel/Boardman, Ohio

I am a member of First Covenant Church, and this article does not accurately reflect our membership decline and Pastor Tom Sharkey’s leaving. The “Living Legacy” program was thrust upon the congregation, but we had members who cared about the church and its legacy. An enormous outpouring of service and finances is beginning the rebuilding process. We have an interim pastor, some past members have returned, and many building maintenance projects have been completed.

May 9—Angel McGehee on Facebook

This series is accurate about what is explicit in the Bible and beautifully creative about what isn’t. I also loved how it portrayed female characters, and how Jesus treated them and children.

May 9—Jana Top/Edgerton, Minn.

I have three small children and read them almost every book you recommend. They really remember the books we read, and it’s important to fill their little minds with imagination and truth. Thank you.

Clarification

There is no right to abortion, only a court-ordered legalization (“Reshaping the courts,” June 6, p. 62).

More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

May 9—Ed Schick on wng.org

The coronavirus by itself will not change our world forever. The man-made failures that devasted us during this time were in the works long before 2020. The coronavirus was just another step down. Whether we go up or down now will be determined by our view of God, not a virus.

Wayne Van Sickle on Facebook

I'll be doing my part to protect all of our constitutional liberties, and go where I want, when I want, and do what I want!

May 9—David M. Scott/Mebane, N.C.

Nothing Marvin Olasky has written has ever touched my heart in the same way. How very gripping. Thank you.

L. Jerry Hansen/Carlsbad, Calif.

This column particularly touched me, as I’ve been involved with the construction of the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, Va. The Army is encouraging all veterans and their families to document their service and stories for this facility in the online Soldier Registry.

Jack Pavie/Sumneytown, Pa.

Our fathers saw many ugly things in Europe and then returned home and were supposed to acclimate back into society. I can understand why my dad sometimes lost his temper easily.

May 9—Jenny Hartzler/Bellville, Pa.

For Belz to censure protesters in states where the governors’ orders prohibit going outside to mow lawns, while she enjoys a day at her innovative produce market, doesn’t seem right.

Renee McBrayer/Whitehall, Mich.

The oppressive lockdown here in Michigan was recently extended for the fourth time. The protesters desperately need to go back to work so they can pay their bills and feed their families. Others are small-business owners on the brink of losing everything, or citizens alarmed by the trampling of our First Amendment rights by our overreaching, authoritarian governor.

May 9—Darla Windal Buschhorn Griffin on Facebook

I watched the first season of The Chosen. I cried and laughed and felt convicted all over again.

The comfort of the familiar

May 9—Ellen Keyes/Orlando, Fla.

I could not agree more with the decision to keep the print edition. It is a comfort to hold it in my hands and a wonderful item to share with neighbors. Also, reading from a page is better for the brain, isn’t it?

May 9—Thomas Deraps/Hallowell, Maine

After seven years in my first church, a trustee asked when I’d be leaving. “In about a half hour,” I replied, and then looked up to see her glaring at me. She meant leaving permanently. I was taken off guard. Unexpected trauma often accompanies the pastorate, but at age 65 I can affirm God’s astounding grace.

May 9—Cathy Graham/Washington, D.C.

I have also heard some positive stories about hospice, but my experience and some of my friends’ has been that hospice sometimes intentionally hastens death. My father was not in pain nor was he suffering alone, yet all his medical professionals encouraged hospice and sedation. If he had gone on hospice, we would have not enjoyed precious last days together of gospel conversations, hymn singing, and important last words.

Roy D. Hall/Diboll, Texas

After a 25-year career as a pastor I became a hospice chaplain. It offered incredible opportunities to minister and share the gospel in the most emotional and trying times. Thanks for a great article.

May 9—James Phillips/Newburgh, N.Y.

I feel like I receive an ongoing music appreciation education from Arsenio Orteza in every issue. His breadth of knowledge of musical genres and eras is second only to his skill in describing them.

May 9—Craig Dibenedictis on wng.org

Thank you for interviewing Mollie Hemingway. Her analyses are laser sharp and clearly expressed.

May 9—Rebekah Richmond on wng.org

Great heroic news. I commend those workers and those praying. But please don’'t compare this incident to that of World War II. No one was under enemy fire.

April 11—Dave and Lee Brandt/Veneta, Ore.

Thank you for your article about Trikafta, the drug for cystic fibrosis patients. Our grandson, 20, and his sister, 14, have it and were recently put on the drug. So far they are doing well. When they were diagnosed, we were devastated, but the Lord reassured us that He has a purpose for it. Your article helped us understand more about the drug.

April 30—Mary Salomon on Facebook

As a retired pediatric nurse, I’m saddened for this at-risk population. May God bless them and restore them to their former occupations.