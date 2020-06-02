In Los Angeles protests, most want peace and some want a fight

Los Angeles Police Department officers stood in the middle of Second Street with helmets on and legs spread apart. With their fingers, some slowly drummed the batons hanging at their waists. The officers obstructed the target of a crowd of protesters: city hall. When it reached the line of police, the crowd chanted, “March with us! March with us!”—a reference to law enforcement officers in other cities displaying solidarity with protesters by bending the knee or marching with them. Many protesters knelt and raised their hands to show that they came in peace.

The officers stared back stone-faced. Some protesters grew irate. One young, wiry black man hopped around. He swung a giant chain around his neck, flexed his muscles, and inched towards the officers to spit vulgarities into their faces. Several protesters jumped in front and waved him off: “Turn around! Turn around! Let’s go! Peaceful protest!”

It was the fifth day of protests in LA over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. It happened after a white police officer pinned a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd’s death—along with other high-profile cases of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and a video of a white woman calling the cops on a black man in Manhattan—have incited both peaceful protests and some violence and looting across the country.

On Saturday, the entire police department mobilized for the first time in more than 20 years. Peaceful protests turned violent: Rioters set fire to at least two police cars and one store, they smashed and looted multiple businesses, and the mayor issued an emergency citywide curfew. Rioters hurt at least six police officers. Police arrested 533 protesters.

On Sunday, many protesters were even more determined to keep the rally as peaceful as possible. One sign read: “I came to protest peacefully. Please don’t shoot!” But downtown illustrated what can happen when high-strung emotions and mixed agendas clash. Most downtown businesses were boarded up. Tiny pieces of glass still twinkled under the sun on the sidewalks. Fresh graffiti marked the walls of the Salvation Army, Starbucks, public benches, low-income apartments, and electrical boxes: “Shoot the police!” “Black Lives Matter!” “HATE KILL DESTROY!” Many in Sunday’s protest strived to maintain peaceful demonstrations and avoid the violence and looting. But some people seemed to want a fight.

By Sunday, everyone was tense. In addition to the police, National Guard troops stood guard on the streets in their camouflage uniforms, carrying rifles. It’s the first time the National Guard has patrolled LA since the 1994 Northridge earthquake and the 1992 race riots, and its presence—and Humvees rolling through neighborhoods— rattled Angelenos.

While most protesters worked hard to keep the group peaceful, a few seemed to provoke violence. It didn’t help when one police SUV drove towards several protesters, knocking one down and almost crushing his foot. Nor did it help that some protesters egged the officers on: They stood in front of the vehicle with both middle fingers up. When the LAPD cruiser nearly rammed them, others screamed. Several rushed toward the car with fists out. The SUV immediately went into reverse, turned, and drove off. I took a video (other media outlets did too), and the LAPD later said it is investigating.

One young black man swung a small black case around the entire afternoon. When I asked what was inside he told me it was a gun: “Please don’t use it,” I said. He looked at me smiled. “You’re not going to use it, are you?” I asked.

“Not unless I got to,” he said. Then in a friendly tone, he assured me, “I won’t use it on you.”

He was also at the protest on Saturday. He showed me the stitches on his chin and the black-and-blue bruises all over his body from rubber bullets. He said Floyd’s death enraged him: “It hurt personally because it can happen to any of us. We can go out one day and never come back.” He doesn’t think the police are there to protect. So if violence erupts, “I’m all in,” he said. “Once they feel it in the economy, then they’ll realize these people’s lives are not to play with.”

Businesses have insurance, he said, so they’ll be fine. But most of the businesses that suffered damage last weekend were mom-and-pop shops whose owners are immigrants and minorities. For this man, though, nothing was more important than vengeance and revolution: “Change will come. By force, yeah. If you can’t make it, you gotta take it.”