It’s hard for Americans to stay home. We are all descended from people who traveled thousands of miles to get here, freely or in chains. We have 205,000 miles of U.S. highways and interstates. A lot of us can recall our own versions of what Simon and Garfunkel first sang in 1968: “It took me four days to hitchhike from Saginaw. I’ve gone to look for America.”

This is the time of year when a lot of us would like to be on the road, again. But, given the coronavirus, it might not be time, yet. If we can’t be out and about, is the next best thing reading about those who were?

In social isolation recently I read four classic American road books: Jack Kerouac’s On the Road (1957), John Steinbeck’s Travels With Charley (1962), William Least Heat-Moon’s Blue Highways: A Journey Into America (1983), and Larry McMurtry’s Roads: Driving America’s Great Highways (2000). They’re all interesting. All four authors in different ways took to heart Simon’s lyrics: “I’m empty and aching and I don’t know why. … All come to look for America.”

ON THE ROAD is on “great books of the 20th century” lists published by Time, Modern Library, and many others. Its plot is simple: Sal and Dean (Kerouac and his buddy Neal Cassady) go back and forth across the United States on whims, abandoning girlfriends and scrounging for food, drugs, and beer. In a typical scene, Sal in San Francisco walks 4 miles and picks up 10 cigarette butts so he can pour the tobacco into his pipe.

Periodically, the 20-somethings yearn for more. They steal food in Texas and drive by “comfortable little homes with chimneys smoking. … I wished we could go in for buttermilk and beans in front of the fireplace.” Sal has occasional moments of self-realization: “I was beginning to cross and recross towns in America as though I were a traveling salesman [with] rotten beans in the bottom of my bag of tricks, nobody buying, … running from one falling star to another till I drop.”

But then Kerouac suggests life offers only two choices: Living on the road or working “an all-night shift at the boiler factory.” Dean tries to justify his choice: “You spend a whole life of noninterference with the wishes of others … you cut along and make it your own way.” But one woman rightly lectures him: “You have absolutely no regard for anybody but yourself and your damned kicks. … It never occurs to you that life is serious and there are people trying to make something decent out of it instead of just goofing all the time.”

Kerouac influenced an entire generation to hitchhike and sleep around. (In my craziest pre-Christian year, 1972, I hitchhiked up and down the West Coast as a Communist Party member, crashing in comrades’ apartments and eating bags of chocolate chip cookies for dinner.) Kerouac’s run-on-sentence “spontaneous prose” style became popular for a time, even though Truman Capote rightly said, “That’s not writing, it’s typing.”