A page of history

It’s pretty tough, some wise sage has observed, to overestimate the power of the printed page.

Which prompts me to ask: Does the size of that printed page make any difference in its final impact?

I raise that issue because of a nostalgic discovery I made a few weeks ago, and which I share with you below on this page. It is a faithful reprint of the Sunday bulletin of the church where my father was pastor in 1949. The bulletin was a simple 3-by-5 black-and-white, front-and-back leaflet. It stirs my memory on two fronts.

The first is this little page’s representation of church life back then. Worship was serious. Twice every Sunday. Offerings at both services. But the list of announcements on the back side showed a congregation (about 50 people) busy in a variety of kingdom work. I was 7 years old, going on 8. What’s printed here is exactly the way I remember it.