The legend of Norma McCorvey

It’s a strange thing: The documentary AKA Jane Roe hit Hulu and FX five days ago, generating thousands of headlines featuring words like “stunning” and “shocking,” yet almost no major media outlets have formally reviewed it. As I write this, only nine publications have posted critiques to the popular review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Only four of those are something bigger than niche webzines.

This means The New York Times, HuffPost, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post—all publications that received early access to the film—haven’t, so far, shown interest in it beyond the roughly two minutes in which Norma McCorvey makes her revelations.

That’s significant because the purported aim of the film is to give us an understanding of the “real” Jane Roe. Yet director Nick Sweeney makes little actual attempt to do that. Over two hours, he allows McCorvey to frame her own legend as it suits her, failing to push her beyond the personal animosities and alliances she feels in a particular moment.