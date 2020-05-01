Soup kitchen in the hot zone

One Sunday morning in late March, 25 homeless people lined up outside Recovery House of Worship in Brooklyn, New York City. The week before, Pastor Edwin Colon told a group of homeless people: “Hey, guys, don’t come back. We love you, we want to serve you, but it’s not safe.”

He knew it didn’t matter: “We have a 20-year reputation of providing help, so they’re going to come.” When they do, Colon shares a brief message with them, and the group sings a hymn. Then each homeless person gets a chicken sandwich that Chick-fil-A donated.

Situated in a COVID-19 hot spot, this small church has had to change how it does ministry: Zoom calls now replace in-person Bible studies, church services, and recovery meetings. But nothing has changed about its mission to serve the needy and offer gospel hope.

Between 110 and 150 people attend church services at Recovery House of Worship (RHOW), and many are recovering from addictions. The church offers shelter in its basement for homeless men and provides 12-step meetings, Bible studies, and a soup kitchen during the week. Church members build friendships with addicts and help them get involved in leading and serving.

The coronavirus outbreak means RHOW has temporarily replaced its Sunday morning service with 10 weekly prayer meetings on Zoom, one each weekday morning and one each evening. The soup kitchen still operates Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, but staff can no longer bring people inside and talk with them while they eat. Now staff members pass to-go bags with food and a tract out a window to visitors seeking a meal. (The basement shelter is still open, but is not currently accepting new residents.)