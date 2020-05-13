Samaritan’s Purse cleared both familiar and unique hurdles in New York

The first week of May, Samaritan’s Purse began disinfecting and packing up its tents from its Central Park field hospital after a six-week deployment at the epicenter of the nation’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The hospital in the middle of a Central Park meadow became a symbol for the seriousness of the virus outbreak. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that from March 11 to May 2, more than 24,000 New Yorkers died above the time period’s usual number.

The Samaritan’s Purse (SP) field hospital, which worked under the auspices of local hospital system Mt. Sinai to receive patients, discharged its last patient last week. Hospitals around the city have been shutting down their special COVID-19 wards as the volume of critically ill patients has receded, and the USNS Comfort hospital ship departed the city the previous week.

The relatively small, 68-bed SP field hospital treated almost 200 patients, more than the 1,000-bed Comfort. Samaritan’s Purse personnel also volunteered at Mt. Sinai hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. The SP staff had expected to stay months longer and were surprised how quickly the caseload came down in the city.

The staff worked 12-hour days. Remarkably, considering the thousands of New York medical workers who caught the coronavirus, no SP medical staff came down with the virus over the course of their New York sojourn, according to Dr. Elliott Tenpenny, who headed up the field hospital for Samaritan’s Purse. Tenpenny, an emergency doctor by training, previously worked for years in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and SP employed some of the decontamination techniques from fighting Ebola—like a bleach water system—at the Central Park field hospital.