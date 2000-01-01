 Skip to main content

Quotables

“We didn’t win the Cold War by selling cruise missiles to the Soviets, and we’re not going to beat China by selling semiconductors to the People’s Liberation Army.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on the importance of new Commerce Department rules limiting the sale of technology to China, Russia, and Venezuela. 

“It’s Black Friday in April.”

Prashant Agrawal, chief executive of Impact Analytics, on many goods selling at or below Black Friday sale prices during the month of April. 

“I can’t think of another issue with such global resonance that has broken so favorably for Taiwan, and so negatively for [China], since perhaps the Tiananmen Square massacre.”

Kharis Templeman of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, on Taiwan’s highly effective response to the coronavirus. 

“Fortunately, Judge Howard is Dr. Howard, and he can get tests.”

Dr. John Howard, the only doctor for 900 square miles in a rural Texas county, who also serves as county judge, its highest elected official. Howard has both treated COVID-19 patients and overseen the county government’s emergency response, including an effort to obtain more diagnostic tests. 

“The chambers need a break, but as fast as we cremate people, they keep coming in.”

Richard Moyle, president of Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y., where crematories have been overwhelmed with demand. Green-Wood has been handling more than double its typical number of bodies. 