“It’s Black Friday in April.”
Prashant Agrawal, chief executive of Impact Analytics, on many goods selling at or below Black Friday sale prices during the month of April.
Workers have few resources to help war victims who already know grief
Chinese subterfuge leaves the world in the dark as a pandemic spreads
For some Americans worried about the coronavirus, delays in seeking emergency medical treatment have become life-threatening
More reading during this time of social isolation (fourth in a series)
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Lifestyle / Health / Religion / Medicine / Sports / Business / Law / Money / Technology / Media / Education / Politics / History
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Documentary / Movies / Television / Books / Music / Q&A / Children's Books
Quick Takes / Quotables / Human Race / News
Dispatches Quotables
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on the importance of new Commerce Department rules limiting the sale of technology to China, Russia, and Venezuela.
Prashant Agrawal, chief executive of Impact Analytics, on many goods selling at or below Black Friday sale prices during the month of April.
Kharis Templeman of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, on Taiwan’s highly effective response to the coronavirus.
Dr. John Howard, the only doctor for 900 square miles in a rural Texas county, who also serves as county judge, its highest elected official. Howard has both treated COVID-19 patients and overseen the county government’s emergency response, including an effort to obtain more diagnostic tests.
Richard Moyle, president of Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y., where crematories have been overwhelmed with demand. Green-Wood has been handling more than double its typical number of bodies.