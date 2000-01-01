Quick Takes

An old-school takedown

Police in Las Cruces, N.M., are crediting a 16-year-old high-school student for breaking up an assault and attempted kidnapping on March 25. According to authorities, a 22-year-old suspect attempted to kidnap the children of a woman waiting for an Uber outside a gas station. When the woman resisted, the suspect began punching her and other citizens who attempted to intervene. Eventually the suspect fled inside the gas station and fought some of the store’s customers. But then a new challenger emerged. Canaan Bower said he went into the store after hearing screams. The month before, Bower competed in the state wrestling tournament in the 285-pound weight class. Bower slammed the assailant to the ground and pinned him until Doña Ana County deputies arrived and arrested the man.