Zooming to the White House?

If working from a makeshift office in a corner of a bedroom proved taxing for millions of Americans sheltering at home during the coronavirus shutdown, imagine running for president from a basement.

That’s been Joe Biden’s subterranean plight for some eight weeks.

At a campaign event in South Carolina on Feb. 26, dozens of reporters crammed onto aluminum bleachers as Democratic presidential candidates shook hands and greeted local Baptists clustered around folding tables in a church gym.

Two weeks later, President Donald Trump was urging Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and state governors were issuing stay-at-home orders. Biden had nearly cinched the Democratic presidential nomination, but along with millions of other Americans, he soon retreated home.

Trump’s surrogates kept the campaign fires going: Every night at 8:00 p.m., staffers and advisers crank up the campaign’s YouTube channel and produce television-quality livestream programs, complete with slick campaign commercials.

Biden’s digital debut was less slick: On a buggy livestream with garbled audio from his basement in mid-March, the former vice president held his first virtual town hall, and at one point asked an aide: “Am I on camera?”

It’s a surreal moment in presidential politics, as Donald Trump Jr. livestreams from a den while quarantining with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle—a Trump campaign adviser and the ex-wife of California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Back in Delaware, Jill Biden campaigned for her husband with an “LGBTQ+ Social Hour” via Zoom from the couple’s basement headquarters. One of her guests was Danica Roem, the first transgender delegate elected to Virginia’s state legislature. Pop legend Cyndi Lauper beamed in from her leopard-skin couch in New York City to sing her 1980s hit “True Colors.”

Welcome to the era of the quarantined campaign.

Less than six months before Election Day, Biden narrowly leads Trump in a handful of presidential polls, but he widely lags in the digital race that may prove critical for reaching voters sequestered from political gatherings and cut off from the usual rhythms of a traditional campaign ahead of November.

Beyond the quality of online videos, social media stats paint a vivid picture: Trump has 15 times as many followers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as Biden. (Biden clocks in at 8.4 million followers. Trump’s tally: 123 million.)

Even David Axelrod, the campaign strategist for President Barack Obama’s successful 2008 campaign, sounded concerned about the former vice president.

An early lead isn’t enough, Axelrod wrote in a May 4 op-ed. Biden should supercharge his digital strategy if he wants to prevail in a most unusual campaign against a media-savvy opponent: “Online speeches from his basement won’t cut it.”

LEST BIDEN’S QUARANTINE headquarters sound too rustic, it might help to set the scene: The former vice president’s basement is a nicely finished recreational room in his 6,800-square-foot, Colonial-style home in Wilmington, Del.

After Biden retreated there in mid-March, his first stab at a virtual town hall was digitally plagued with glitches, but staffers quickly installed a higher-tech setup in front of a bookcase in the basement. (To limit Biden’s exposure to outsiders during the pandemic, technicians operate the basement cameras remotely from Sioux City, Iowa.)

Biden continued to livestream video calls with supporters, politicians, and vice presidential hopefuls, but his next big digital event came eight weeks after the glitchy town hall. It was an online rally focused on Tampa voters. It was also a big moment: What would a virtual presidential campaign rally look like?

Digitally tortured again.

Live feeds of Florida politicians bogged down, with the Tampa Bay Times noting, “Their feeds were visibly delayed as if they were transmitting from Afghanistan, not Tampa Bay.”

As local Democratic leaders appeared from their homes, the digital team sometimes ran the wrong names with the wrong faces. Between guests, a disc jockey played the kind of music popular at campaign rallies, but viewers were left to watch him bop his head to the beat for nearly four minutes.

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., appeared on-screen, but apparently didn’t realize it: He glanced around and dabbed his chin with a handkerchief while waiting to go live. Not long into Crist’s speech, the screen went black for six minutes.

Finally, nearly 40 minutes into the event, Biden appeared outside his home in Delaware. He lingered for a moment before walking inside, and asked an aide: “Did they introduce me yet? Am I on?” He thanked the Floridians who had spoken during the virtual rally, including Florida congresswoman Kathy Castor, whom Biden seemed to refer to as “Castro.”

Perhaps online rallies don’t matter much to voters at this point, but despite Biden’s early lead in polls and his substantial fundraising haul in April, the beleaguered virtual event wasn’t a great sign for a campaign that may not be able to return to mass gatherings before the election.