Minneapolis churches pray for healing

Earnest brown eyes peered over a white face mask. They surveyed the people gathered in the overgrown grassy field in south Minneapolis, a couple of blocks from where George Floyd died Monday. The eyes’ owner, W. Seth Martin, pushed the mask to his forehead and began to preach.

After days of fiery riots that spread across the United States, several downtown Minneapolis churches and their diverse congregations gathered in Phelps Park Field to pray for forgiveness and healing. Demonstrations began in Minneapolis after Floyd, 46, died while in police custody.

At the church gathering, Gospel and Christian rap music blared. Many in the crowd of several hundred shouted “Amen” throughout the hourlong time of lament and prayer. A curious onlooker in lime green sneakers stood at the top of the hill behind a chain-link baseball backstop. His hands in his pockets, he strained to hear what was going on, then turned and walked off. A 7-year-old boy dug in the dirt with his sandal, bending over to scoop up a handful while his mom listened to the speakers.