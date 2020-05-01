Inside the outbreak: Creative coronavirus help

As communities continue to follow social distancing guidelines, people are still finding ways to enjoy time with each other through their windows. Here are a few innovative examples:
- A musician in Chile last month made regular visits to his parents’ home, where he would stand on the sidewalk to play his accordion. The elderly couple would watch through their front window or dance along as he played. “I play them a little bit of music, I chat with them and we try to have a nice time together,” the man said. “It fills my heart and it makes them happy.”
- In Canada, a man’s wife taped photos of his loved ones to his bedroom window along with messages from them. She did it to help him celebrate his 70th birthday since the couple was unable to have family and friends over to celebrate in person. When the man opened the curtains on his birthday and saw the pictures, he cried tears of joy.
- Families in a Connecticut neighborhood gather 6 feet apart in the local theater teacher’s yard to watch shadow puppet performances in her front window. The woman has been putting on shows several nights a week to help entertain kids during lockdown. For one performance, she played music from The Wizard of Oz while silently retelling the story with her intricate shadow puppets.
- A young woman on lockdown in her house played a couple games of tic-tac-toe through her window with a pest control man working in the yard. She marked off a board on the window with a dry-erase marker and used X’s to mark the spots the worker indicated with his finger. According to the video originally posted to TikTok, the girl lost twice.
- New York state police helped a woman celebrate her 91st birthday by parading past her home in their vehicles and blaring their sirens. For 40 years, she used to cook Thanksgiving dinner for police at a nearby barracks. Thankful for her kindness, the troopers in past years have often dropped by to visit on her birthday. For this year’s noisy parade, the local fire department joined as well.
Comments
VolunteerBBPosted: Sat, 03/21/2020 03:36 pm
A terrible picture of the owner of the restaurant with her hair not tied back in a food prep kitchen. Yuck!
SoapbxnPosted: Thu, 04/02/2020 06:43 pm
Given she is the owner it is possible she does not even work in teh kitchen but was asked to pose for the photo. Giving benefot of the doubt. Still, she likely should have thouht of that!
SoapbxnPosted: Thu, 04/02/2020 06:43 pm
This is greatly encouraging!!! Thank you for gathering such uplifting information! :-)
JimVCPosted: Wed, 04/08/2020 11:30 am
The third item in the April 7 update should refer to the country, Kenya, rather than to its capital, Nairobi.
Web EditorPosted: Wed, 04/08/2020 02:51 pm
Thank you for pointing out the error. We have corrected it.