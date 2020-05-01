 Skip to main content

Features

Inside the outbreak: Creative coronavirus help

Innovative ways to be good neighbors in a crisis

by Leah Hickman
Post Date: May 01, 2020 - Issue Date: April 11, 2020

Inside the outbreak: Creative coronavirus help

Corey Jurgensen says she began to run around in an inflatable unicorn costume in her Tampa, Fla., neighborhood to cheer others up. But she discovered it cheered her up as well. (Martha Asencio Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Despite the serious coronavirus pandemic, people and businesses have been finding ways to add some levity to their situations. Here are a few off-the-wall examples:

  • In March, some brands released “social distancing” logos to encourage people to maintain boundaries of 6 feet. McDonald’s Brazil separated the golden arches with a wide gap. Coca-Cola ran an ad in Times Square showing each cursive letter of its name separated by a space. On social media, car company Audi pulled apart the rings in its logo and added the temporary slogan, “Keep Distance.”
  • With a shortage in the normal wedding cake orders, a bakery in Fort Worth, Texas, started making and selling cakes that look like toilet paper rolls. Last month, the owner said the bakery sold more than 100 of the cakes in two weeks, with more selling every day. At $50 each, they’re helping keep the business going. “One customer bought a whole 12-pack—12 cakes!” the owner said. 
  • A family farm in North Carolina is renting out its farm animals to lighten up otherwise dull video calls for $50 a session. The selection includes Mambo the mini donkey, Eddie the horse, as well as other horses, chickens, and ducks. According to the farm’s Facebook page, the animals have joined Zoom calls for virtual happy hours and even virtual classrooms.   
  • A Florida woman last month donned a 7-foot unicorn costume and took a jog around her neighborhood to bring home-bound neighbors some laughs. She’s worn the costume multiple times and will dance, prance, run, and occasionally pretend to graze on bushes as she wears it. “There is nothing better than being a unicorn,” she said. “Everyone smiles when they see a unicorn.”
  • Colleagues from a creative agency in Berlin last month made a website that plays office sounds on loop. Employees who miss the office ambiance while working from home can listen to the relaxing (or maybe annoying) sounds of coworkers typing, sneezing, and chewing, along with the office sounds of printers, creaking chairs, and a bubbling water cooler. 

Editor’s Note: WORLD will update this story each day with new ways businesses and individuals are helping their communities.

From Thursday, April 30, 2020

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Raelene Critchlow, 86, receives a visit from her granddaughter Maddie Carter at Creekside Senior Living April 23 in Bountiful, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

As communities continue to follow social distancing guidelines, people are still finding ways to enjoy time with each other through their windows. Here are a few innovative examples: 

  • A musician in Chile last month made regular visits to his parents’ home, where he would stand on the sidewalk to play his accordion. The elderly couple would watch through their front window or dance along as he played. “I play them a little bit of music, I chat with them and we try to have a nice time together,” the man said. “It fills my heart and it makes them happy.”
  • In Canada, a man’s wife taped photos of his loved ones to his bedroom window along with messages from them. She did it to help him celebrate his 70th birthday since the couple was unable to have family and friends over to celebrate in person. When the man opened the curtains on his birthday and saw the pictures, he cried tears of joy. 
  • Families in a Connecticut neighborhood gather 6 feet apart in the local theater teacher’s yard to watch shadow puppet performances in her front window. The woman has been putting on shows several nights a week to help entertain kids during lockdown. For one performance, she played music from The Wizard of Oz while silently retelling the story with her intricate shadow puppets.  
  • A young woman on lockdown in her house played a couple games of tic-tac-toe through her window with a pest control man working in the yard. She marked off a board on the window with a dry-erase marker and used X’s to mark the spots the worker indicated with his finger. According to the video originally posted to TikTok, the girl lost twice.
  • New York state police helped a woman celebrate her 91st birthday by parading past her home in their vehicles and blaring their sirens. For 40 years, she used to cook Thanksgiving dinner for police at a nearby barracks. Thankful for her kindness, the troopers in past years have often dropped by to visit on her birthday. For this year’s noisy parade, the local fire department joined as well.

From Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AP Photo/Butch Dill, File

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

The sports industry has suffered along with other entertainment businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, forcing teams and leagues to get creative with their plans for the year. Last week, the NFL had to hold its 2020 draft virtually, and USA Today reported this week that Major League Baseball is seriously considering possibilities for a baseball season with no fans and minimal travel for players. One prominent health official speaking in a New York Times panel said he doesn’t expect fans to be able to view sports in person until fall 2021. 

But athletes are still inspiring fans by getting involved in the coronavirus fight. Here are a few professional athletes who have contributed to relief and medical efforts:

  • Shin-Soo Choo, an outfielder for the Texas Rangers baseball club, promised to donate $1,000 to each of the 191 players on the Rangers’ minor league teams. Memories of his own struggle to support a family on a minor league salary inspired his gift: “I don’t want these guys worrying about money and have it affect their baseball careers. Someday these guys are going to … help us win a championship.”
  • Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced last month he and his wife would donate $5 million to local organizations helping with coronavirus relief in Louisiana. “The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” he said in an Instagram post. The money will provide meals for children, seniors, and families in need. 
  • This month, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander announced he would donate his paychecks to a different charity each week during the pandemic. Verlander and his wife made the announcement after learning that Major League Baseball would continue paying players despite the suspended season. Last week, the pitcher donated his third paycheck to Covenant House in New York, a shelter for homeless youth.
  • Former Tennessee Titans football player Myron Rolle is one of the many doctors caring for coronavirus patients during the pandemic. Rolle is in year three of his neurosurgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, where staff last month transitioned his floor into a ward for COVID-19 patients. “I still wake up in the morning and think of the operating room like a game, like it’s showtime, let’s perform,” he said.
  • Last week, Kansas City Chiefs player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif joined the coronavirus fight at a facility in Montreal. The starting right guard holds a doctorate in medicine. He has not completed the residency portion of the program, but health ministry officials recently began recruiting medical students to help. Before his first day in the hospital, Duvernay-Tardif said, “I felt nervous … but a good nervous, like before a game.”

From Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

A Wi-Fi school bus in South Carolina (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

According to the news site Education Week, 43 states and the District of Columbia have ordered or recommended that schools keep their buildings closed for the rest of the academic year. As a result, 45.1 million public school students in the United States are completing their schoolwork at home. That’s only a fraction of the hundreds of millions of students worldwide who are out of school because of the coronavirus. Here are some ways organizations and teachers are helping families deal with this new normal:

  • A fitness-savvy teacher in England gets his daily exercise by walking 5 miles a day to deliver food to 100 in-need students from his school. “By delivering it myself I can check on vulnerable children,” he explained. “The fewer people on the streets the less coronavirus there is on the street.” During deliveries, he knocks on the door and waits in the yard to talk to the families from a distance.
  • Last month, Google launched a new Teach from Home website for teachers to use during coronavirus lockdowns. The temporary hub provides instructions for using Google products for online learning. The tutorials cover how to share files, how to livestream, and how to start video calls. It also suggests tools to engage students without video calls.  
  • A school district in Austin, Texas, has been sending out more than 100 WiFi-equipped school buses to the neighborhoods and apartment complexes of high-needs students. Since these students may otherwise not have internet access, the buses allow the students to continue their schoolwork from home even if their families can’t afford WiFi. 
  • In Venezuela, a teacher rides his bike to his students’ homes to collect their homework. He later returns to deliver the corrected assignments. A video of the teacher shows him wearing a face mask as he listens to a woman tell him he is going “above and beyond” with his service. When the woman asks him if the rides give him good exercise, he replies, “Yes, a lot.”  
  • To honor local graduating seniors who won’t get a traditional graduation ceremony this spring, one Oklahoma city printed banners showing the name and school portrait of each member of the senior class. Public workers hung the banners on the city’s Main Street.
  • Hillsdale College and its affiliated charter school initiative are offering parents homeschooling tips through YouTube videos and blog posts. The videos cover tips for teaching science, math, and literature at home. One features an education professor giving practical ideas on how to structure a day of home education. 

From Monday, April 27, 2020

Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Capt. Tom Moore (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

This month, international news outlets covered several creative ways people have encouraged each other to donate money to health programs under strain due to the coronavirus. Here are a few favorites from among this month’s fundraisers: 

  • A javelin thrower in Cheltenham, England, ran a marathon in his small, fenced-in backyard to raise money for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS). The course terrain consisted of a small plot of grass, some gravel, and a patio. He raised more than $22,000 and completed the marathon in about five hours. He calculated that he probably crossed his yard 7,000 times to hit the 26.2-mile mark. 
  • In Norfolk, England, a 21-year-old music student played piano for 24 hours to raise money for Mind, a mental health charity in England and Wales. His aim was to help people facing anxiety and depression because of the coronavirus. He streamed the day-long performance on Twitch and took requests from listeners. To help himself stay engaged, he took cold showers every eight hours. 
  • Army veteran Capt. Tom Moore has raised the equivalent of over $34 million for the U.K.’s NHS by walking 100 laps in his garden in Bedfordshire, England, before his 100th birthday. His initial goal was to raise 1,000 pounds (about $1,200) to help with coronavirus efforts. He far surpassed that goal by his birthday on April 16 and has continued his daily laps, aided by his walker, to keep encouraging donations. 
  • Musician and orthopedic surgery resident Elvis Francois released his first EP this month and is donating all proceeds to The Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund. Francois’ EP, entitled “Music is Medicine,” features covers of four popular songs. A fellow medical resident accompanied him on piano for the recordings. 
  • Inspired by Capt. Tom Moore, a boy with spina bifida in Bristol, England, has raised more than $43,000 for the NHS by walking 10 meters a day with the aid of his walker. His mother said he saw Moore on television and said, “I want to do that.” Because of his spinal condition, the 6-year-old started walking only 18 months ago. Even walking short distances is still a struggle for him.   

From Friday, April 24, 2020

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

John Bailey looks on after adjusting the blue light and “Thank You” message on the California Tower and Museum of Man in honor of healthcare workers and first responders battling the new coronavirus in Balboa Park, Monday, April 13. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

People around the world have found creative ways to encourage each other and thank the many front-line workers making sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic. These are some of the creative thank-yous that have made the news in the past four weeks:

  • Police in Fort Meyers, Fla., this week parked 15 vehicles in a heart formation outside a local hospital to show support for medical workers. A few officials held large letters that spell “FMPD THANKS YOU” as the vehicles flashed their red and blue emergency lights.
  • In Spain, hospital workers gave a standing ovation to a taxi driver who had been giving free rides to patients. The medical staff tricked him into the surprise by calling and asking him to pick up a patient at the hospital. As he entered, workers lining the entrance clapped and gave him an envelope of cash.
  • To encourage one another during lockdown, millions of people in India turned out their lights for nine minutes one evening and used flashlights and candles to light up their front porches and balconies. This was the country’s response to the prime minister’s call to “challenge the darkness.”
  • Five F-16 jets from the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds squadron flew over Las Vegas in a V-formation earlier this month to salute first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. 
  • A Swiss light artist has been lighting up the Swiss Alps’ Matterhorn mountain with different images every night since March 24, including flags of various countries. Wednesday night, the flag of Signapore illuminated the mountain. The American flag and messages like #stayhome have also appeared.
  • Last month, residents in Shawnee, Okla., showed their support for medical workers by parking in front of the local hospital and flashing their headlights. A pastor’s wife organized the gathering. Participants tuned in to a prayer service on a local radio station as they sat in the hospital parking lot.

From Thursday, April 23, 2020

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, with an online class assignment while Ashton Morris, right, works on a handwriting lesson from their first grade class at Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School in Beaverton, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Groups have turned to online platforms to provide customers with free downloads and streaming services during the coronavirus. Here are a few of the platforms that are helping families stay occupied at home while being productive with their time:

  • Amazon’s audiobook company Audible is offering free streaming of children’s audiobooks during coronavirus shutdowns. The selection of available titles includes Winnie the PoohAnne of Green Gables, Beatrix Potter’s tales, and some Harry Potter books. Three C.S. Lewis books—The Screwtape LettersSurprised by Joy, and A Grief Observed—are also available for free listening on the platform.
  • While the Christianbook.com distribution center remains closed through next week, the company is giving away free ebooks and digital downloads on its website. Meanwhile, FaithLife is offering free access to its online library of seminary courses, Bible commentaries, and research materials until June 1. Bible study materials and digital curriculum for churches are also available for free at LifeWay. 
  • As a part of its 2020 Bible verse memorization program, Seeds Family Worship is providing free devotionals, videos, and Scripture memory songs for families to use at home. At the website Bible for Children, families and churches can listen to audio clips of Bible stories and download Bible story coloring pages for free. Files for the 95 stories are available in 202 languages. 
  • Focus on the Family is offering several of its classic TV and radio programs for free streaming on its website. The service gives families access to programs including Adventures in Odyssey, Radio Theater audio dramatizations of classic stories like The Secret Garden and Ben-Hur, and episodes of Holy Land tours and lectures from That the World May Know
  • The Gray Havens, a Christian folk pop group, performed its second livestreamed concert Thursday night. The Gray Havens is a member of the Rabbit Room, a community of musicians, authors, and artists that is providing a “digital care package” for families in quarantine. This list of resources includes free downloads and links to other free streamed events, including concerts and read-alouds.

From Wednesday, April 22, 2020

AP Photo/Hassene Dridi

A worker sews face masks in a factory in Le Bardo, outside Tunis, Tunisia, Monday, April 13. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

As the number of coronavirus cases worldwide approaches 3 million, personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, face shields, and medical gowns remain in high demand. Here’s how some groups have been pitching in to help meet increasing need:

  • Congregants at one West Virginia church spent Easter Sunday making masks and other equipment for local healthcare workers. Families from the 150-person church each took one-hour shifts in a community building originally opened for local artists. They used the building’s 3D printers and sewing machines to churn out hundreds of masks, gowns, and face shields. 
  • A Michigan-based chemical company developed a simplified face shield design to help speed up production of the high-demand item. Dow is producing 100,000 face shields for Michigan hospitals and is sharing the design with other fabricators. Last month, the company also announced plans to produce and donate 200 metric tons of hand sanitizer to health systems.
  • Last month, the BBC reported that 150 employees at a factory in Tunisia chose to isolate themselves at work to focus on producing PPE, including 50,000 face masks a day. More than 40 employees at a Pennsylvania plant also volunteered to live in their factory to produce a material needed for N95 masks and other protective gear. They ended their 28-day lockdown earlier this week.
  • Companies are finding ways to repurpose masks used by snorkelers and scuba divers for medical use. Researchers in the United States developed an additional part that would allow healthcare providers to use snorkeling masks in place of N95 masks. Another company in northern Italy designed a scuba mask valve attachment that turns the masks into ventilators.
  • A fishing gear company in Montana is now producing hospital gowns. The company is one of many in Bozeman that have diverted resources to help make hospital equipment. “We recognize that there is only so much government can do, [and] the nonprofit sector of our community plays an important role in emergency response,” one county official said.

From Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Signs in a bookstore window in Brunswick, Maine, encourage residents to stay home on the first day of Maine's mandatory stay-at-home order on April 2. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Some good, old-fashioned pastimes have seen a resurgence in recent weeks as more and more people find ways to stay occupied at home. Here are a few: 

  • Several musical instrument retailers have reported an increase in sales as people stuck at home during the coronavirus pick up new skills. More experienced musicians around the world are using their talents to entertain friends—like this family in India who held a mini rock concert on their balcony. 
  • An increase in baking during coronavirus lockdowns has led to shortages of yeast and flour in several countries. To encourage alternative cooking activities for home chefs, kitchen appliance companies like Vitamix have started social media promotions—for Vitamix, Chefs @ Home—to teach new recipes and encourage creativity in the kitchen.
  • Garden Centers are seeing a surge in seed sales as homeowners turn to gardening to bond with their families and spend time outside. Gardeners in Michigan, though, face an obstacle to their gardening plans: a seemingly arbitrary state order has forced large stores in the state to close their gardening centers. This prevents some gardeners there from accessing needed seeds, soil, and gardening tools.
  • Some booksellers noticed a spike in book sales during the beginning of the coronavirus lockdowns. Although the spike is unlikely to continue, some booksellers have found creative ways to engage with readers at home. One bookseller in Kansas made plans last month to operate “like a pizza takeout place” with at-home book deliveries or curbside pickups during the pandemic.
  • Artists in lockdown have also learned to get creative with the artistic outlets available in their homes. One famous British street artist created a scene in his bathroom that depicts mischievous rats making a mess. Some bored doodlers have used their spare time to recreate miniature versions of famous art for their pets, making for some silly photo ops. 

From Monday, April 20, 2020

Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP

Courtney Ansley, of Stanaford, W.Va., left, and her son Mason, 10, display messages as they make a brief stop in a parade of cars past the home of Tammy Evans, who marked the one-year anniversary of her life-saving liver transplant. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP)

Communities around the world have continued to find innovative ways to enjoy time with one another while keeping their distance. Here are a few highlights: 

  • Two tennis players in Italy recently enjoyed a match on their rooftops. A video originally posted to Reddit shows the pair hitting a ball back and forth between the wide terraces of their buildings, which appear to be separated by a street below. 
  • Residents of several apartment buildings in England organized their first “isolation disco” dance party at the end of March. Drone footage shows several tall buildings with flashing disco lights illuminating the windows and silhouettes of people dancing. 
  • In West Delhi, a group of apartment residents played a game of tambola—another name for bingo—from their balconies. Everyone held their own tambola tickets as one woman used a microphone to call out the numbers. 
  • Communities in the United States continue to celebrate big events with car parades. A first-grade teacher at a Catholic school in New York organized a car parade for the birthday of one of her students. In March, friends celebrated a young chemo patient’s final appointment by decorating their cars and lining up on the side of the road to clap as her family drove her home.
  • Residents of neighboring apartments on one street in Italy attached their wine glasses to bamboo sticks to toast one another from their balconies. The neighbors called to one another across the balconies as they clinked their glasses in the air a couple stories above an alley. 

From Friday, April 17, 2020

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

A shopper carries his groceries outside a supermarket in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website lists older adults and homeless people as populations particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. While the elderly are compromised because of weaker immune systems, the homeless often live in unsanitary conditions. Individuals in both situations face the extra complication of accessing much-needed resources. But some groups are stepping in to help these and other vulnerable populations: 

  • A pair of street performers in Italy fed their city’s homeless during lockdown by lowering baskets of food from their balcony to the streets below. The couple said lowering food baskets is “an old Neapolitan custom.” People in the neighborhood shopping for groceries soon began adding items to the baskets, and a cheesemaker in another region of Italy promised to donate Parmesan cheese. 
  • A newspaper carrier in New Jersey left notes at the homes on his route, offering to deliver groceries for free to anyone who couldn’t go shop. As of last week, he had delivered to 100 homes on his route and some in other parts of town. One widowed 85-year-old who took his offer said, “I don’t have enough adjectives. He is one of the finest people in the world.”
  • The Guardian Angels, a group of volunteers in New York City, is giving care packages to the city’s homeless. The volunteers ride the public transportation system and hand out water, food, and other essentials to homeless people who agree to have their hands and faces washed in an alcohol solution. Last week, the group said it feeds about 80 people in an average day and up to 180 a day on weekends.
  • In several Vietnam cities, donors set up “rice ATMs” to help feed people struggling to access food during the coronavirus. The ATMs—actually water tanks—dispense rice daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Operators of the ATMs require people waiting in line to stand 6 feet apart and use hand sanitizer before filling their bags. The ATMs will operate through June.
  • In March, a New Jersey church launched an aid movement called Boxes of Hope to help individuals during the coronavirus outbreak. It began when the church delivered groceries to the home of a member who tested positive for COVID-19. The church later partnered with two disaster relief organizations to send out more boxes. Boxes of Hope has since expanded to churches in 18 states. 

From Thursday, April 16, 2020

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

A person holds up a sign as police officers and pedestrians cheer for nurses and medical workers at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are making significant sacrifices. Their heavy workloads and heightened chances of contracting the deadly virus often mean they have to give up the comforts of their personal lives. Some hospital personnel moved out of their homes to avoid introducing the virus to their children and spouses. Some have even had to sleep in their cars. Here are some ways people are helping doctors and nurses as they make these difficult sacrifices:

  • Sam’s Club, a membership-only retail warehouse chain, is offering special “hero hours” for medical workers and first responders. Even workers in these categories who are not Sam’s Club members can shop at the store between 8 and 10 a.m. every Sunday beginning on April 19. The chain will also provide facemasks for people to wear as they shop. 
  • In March, two Texas moms created RVs 4 MDs, a volunteer organization and Facebook group that match medical workers with available RVs for free. Posts in the Facebook group say some medical workers have slept in garages or on apartment porches to avoid spreading the virus to their families. The RVs give them a better place to sleep while social distancing. 
  • When universities in the United Kingdom canceled classes and hospital placements for medical students, many decided to use their extra time running errands and providing childcare for hospital workers on the front lines. To match volunteers with medical families, medical students from London started an online network that developed into the website nationalhealthsupporters.com.
  • Universities in Boston are opening campus housing to the area’s hospital workers. The dorms at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design are available to 150 medical staff, and Harvard University is turning its Harvard Square Hotel over to medical personnel and first responders. Several other Massachusetts colleges have also prepared dozens of rooms for frontlines workers.
  • At least seven hotels in Kingston, Ontario, are offering discounted room prices to doctors and nurses looking for a place to stay. One local hotel manager said, “They have families and possibly elderly parents at home, so it’s a real risk for the hospital workers, and where would we be now without them? We need to take care of them.”

From Wednesday, April 15, 2020

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Large companies and celebrities are donating big bucks to help coronavirus relief efforts, but sometimes the unexpected gifts of everyday people are the most inspiring acts of charity. Here are a few stories of random acts of kindness from around the world: 

  • A British couple got married last month in front of two witnesses but had to cancel their reception. When their caterer asked if they would donate their hog roast to hospital workers, they quickly agreed. The charity Hull4Heroes helped them pay for the food. After serving the food, the charity’s founder said, “Everyone was delighted. Even the head of the hospital came out and thanked us.”
  • At the end of March, a Brooklyn landlord posted notes on the front doors of his approximately 80 apartment buildings telling residents he would be waiving rent for the month of April. Talking about his approximately 200 residents, the man said, “Don’t worry about paying me, worry about your neighbor and worry about your family.” In response, one unemployed resident said, “He’s Superman.”
  • In Australia, a man stood in line outside his bank for an hour to withdraw $10,000 from his account. He then distributed cash to people lined up outside of government services buildings, waiting for unemployment payments. “It made me sick to the stomach,” he said. “These people need instant pain relief. … They need to put food in [sic] the table tonight.”
  • Earlier this month, residents of the 549 homes in Earlham, Iowa, opened their mailboxes to find three $50 gift cards to local businesses. An anonymous donor purchased the cards to support the businesses and give residents a pick-me-up during the coronavirus lockdowns. The total cost of the cards added up to more than $82,000. 
  • In 18 hours, a community in South Carolina raised more than $20,000 to purchase a car for a beloved Target cashier. One of the woman’s regular customers started the GoFundMe page after finding out she takes the bus to get to work. The cashier has worked at Target for 17 years, and her customers say they go into her line on purpose because she remembers their children’s names and tells them to have a blessed day.

From Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

JP Rothenberg, right, gives daughter Evelynn, 5, a high five over the head of son Jack, 6, after completing an egg tapping battle in the backyard of their home in Glen Burnie, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The coronavirus lockdowns across the country mean a lot of extra time at home. To help individuals and families avoid boredom while making the most of the long hours in the house, businesses and blogs are offering resources and suggestions for how to be productive and have fun without going anywhere. Here are a few: 

  • Trail Life USA, a church-based adventure organization for boys, is inviting families to join a nationwide “backyard campout” this Friday. The organization’s website offers a number of resources for the overnight campout including activity ideas and campout recipes. On the site, families can also register for the event and enter for a prize drawing. 
  • Dairy Queen launched a Play at Home website where families can download free resources for indoor activities, including a shadow puppet guide, a “playbook” with game ideas, a Dairy Queen-themed coloring book, and cards with conversation prompts. 
  • The craft and design blog Little House Studio is encouraging readers to deliver goodies to neighbors as a way of showing love during the coronavirus lockdown. The blog’s author offers a set of free downloadable cards for families to include in their bundles. One includes space for families to include their contact information so that self-isolating neighbors know how to contact them for help.
  • Fender, a guitar manufacturing company, is offering three months of free guitar, bass, and ukulele lessons online. The lesson material is available for phones, tablets, or computers. Fender is extending the offer to the first 1 million people who sign up.
  • Joann Fabrics has been posting free craft classes on the company YouTube channel. Joann is also partnering with the craft site Creativebug to offer a free, two-month Creativebug subscription. With the subscription, crafters can access more classes and downloadable patterns and recipes. 

From Monday, April 13, 2020

AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Residents take part in an aerobics class led by city police instructing from the street below during a lockdown ordered by the government in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Bogota, Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Friends and neighbors around the world are finding innovative ways to be together while still practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the more creative dates and group events that have made the news and social media in recent weeks: 

  • Police officers in Bogota, Colombia, have been organizing Zumba lessons for the public stuck in their homes. The officers, dressed in their uniforms and wearing masks, lead the lessons from the sidewalk as people join in from their windows and balconies. 
  • A couple in Charlotte, N.C., stopped their red pickup truck in the parking lot of a local Italian restaurant and laid out a picnic for themselves. The couple set up a card table in the trunk of the pickup, covered it with a red checkered tablecloth, and ate as they sat on folding chairs.  
  • A German man and a Danish woman can’t meet on their regular dates because the German government closed its borders with neighboring countries. So the two meet at the barricaded border between Germany and Denmark for regular coffee dates. They are both in their 80s and have been dating for two years. 
  • In Australia, a group of senior citizens in Perth Senior Village sat at the end of their driveways to enjoy some drinks together while maintaining social distancing. One of the neighbors described the scene: “We all took our drinks and nibbles and enjoyed the music played on Trish’s old record player. Very relaxing.”
  • Italy has been on lockdown since early March. Since then, Italians have been confined to their homes except when traveling for work or for emergencies. To get some socialization without leaving the house, two neighbors in Italy set up a table between their balconies. The pair shared drinks and a meal and played card games together. 

From Friday, April 10, 2020

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

A customer wearing a mask leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The coronavirus pandemic has different effects on different businesses. Some have no way of making money under new government restrictions, and their employees face the challenges of supporting their families without an income. Others are booming to the point that employees are overworked and overexposed to the threat of the virus. Here’s how some businesses and communities are supporting employees:

  • Several retailers normally open on Easter will close this year to give employees a break. The retailers include Lowe’s, Trader Joe’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and a handful of other stores that provide what state and local governments consider “essential” services. Trader Joe’s said the closures would be “to give our incredible Crew Members a much-needed day of rest.”
  • Some Uber drivers have seen an 80-percent drop in their income since the pandemic began. To help them, the rideshare company has launched Work Hub, a database where Uber drivers can find work openings with other, higher-demand Uber services like Uber Eats and job postings from businesses outside the Uber network.  
  • A Florida ballet company has canceled two of its biggest programs and expects to see an $800,000 loss in revenue. But the company’s directors have pledged to retain their 50-plus dancers and pay their salaries and medical insurance for the duration of their current contracts. “We could not just lay off our dancers and effectively abandon them at this critical moment,” one director said.
  • Last month, Target launched a 30-day paid leave program for employees vulnerable to COVID-19, which includes senior citizens, pregnant mothers, and employees with previous medical conditions. The company also raised hourly salaries by $2 an hour, gave bonuses to 20,000 hourly employees, and donated $10 million to relief efforts. 
  • Small town Midland, Mich., launched a T-shirt campaign to help support the town’s small businesses. A local company is selling shirts and bumper stickers with a newly created Midland logo and is putting 90 percent of profits from the sales toward supporting local businesses and organizations. The campaign has already raised more than $40,000.

From Thursday, April 9, 2020

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

With most families stuck at home for Easter weekend because of the coronavirus, Christian organizations are looking for ways to help people celebrate. Here are a few examples of how they’re doing that:

  • The Christian Television Network TBN is releasing the theatrical stage production JESUS for free streaming on Easter weekend, beginning Friday. The professional play, filmed during a past performance in front of a live audience, depicts the ministry of Jesus as told in the gospels.
  • Last month, the Gospel Project posted a list of free resources for children’s ministry leaders and parents to use with children over Holy Week. The free downloads include activity pages, posters, and videos. The post also provides a list of fun activities and games for families at home. 
  • Christian humanitarian organization World Vision is co-hosting a special online Good Friday event Friday evening, featuring special guest speakers and musicians including Francis Chan, Ravi Zacharias, and Lauren Daigle. 
  • Seeds Family Worship has been streaming free children’s services on Sunday evenings and will continue with a special Easter service on Sunday. The videos, available on the Seeds Facebook page, include songs with word-for-word Scripture and a brief message from Seeds founder Jason Houser. 
  • Answers in Genesis is offering a free online event that will begin on Good Friday and conclude on Easter Sunday. Broadcast from the Creation Museum in Kentucky, the event will feature a lineup of speakers, special children’s programs, an Easter hymns concert, and devotionals. 

From Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Eric Jacuzzi/NASCAR via AP

Safety splash shields on display at the NASCAR Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C. (Eric Jacuzzi/NASCAR via AP)

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The same day, two players on the Utah Jazz basketball team tested positive for COVID-19, and the NBA suspended the rest of the season. Then the NCAA canceled all scheduled games for the rest of the year. The precautionary measures had a ripple effect through the rest of the country: By the end of the week, President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency, other sports leagues canceled their events, and the next week California issued the first statewide stay-at-home order. Since then, sports teams, athletes, and other industry organizations have stepped up in the fight against the coronavirus. Here are some notable examples: 

  • To help ease the isolation of the vulnerable elderly population, a NASCAR racing team raised money to donate tablets to residents of two Virginia nursing homes. They now can video chat with their friends and family. NASCAR’s research and development branch is also producing face shields for healthcare workers. 
  • A leading maker of hockey equipment is repurposing materials once used for hockey visors to make medical-grade face shields. “We’re not expecting to make any profit on this,” said the company’s vice president of global marketing. “One of the benefits … is to be able to have some of our people in the manufacturing plants be able to work.”
  • Last week, the NFL’s New England Patriots used the team plane to bring more than a million N95 masks from China to the United States. The Kraft family, the team’s owners, paid $2 million to cover the cost of half of the masks. China gave the crew a three-hour window to stay on the ground during the pickup, and the plane took off with just three minutes to spare. 
  • A maker of Major League Baseball jerseys started making medical gowns and masks last month. The company is working with the same fabric it normally uses for baseball jerseys. The company made the first available items with New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies fabric, but plans to include fabric from other teams as well. 
  • Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai donated masks, goggles, and ventilators to New York last week to help the state meet the increasing need for medical equipment. According to CNN, the donation included 1.3 million KN95 masks, a China-produced equivalent of the coveted N95 masks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the alternative mask for use last week. 

From Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Steve Humphreys / PA via AP

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (Steve Humphreys / PA via AP)

Political leaders across the globe are using their own skills and interests to help their countries fight the coronavirus and its economic repercussions. Here are ways a few leaders have inspired their own countrymen in the past several weeks:

  • In March, Ireland’s health service requested retired medical workers to join the fight against COVID-19. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was one of 50,000 medics to volunteer within 72 hours. The former doctor worked in medicine until switching to politics in 2013. He now serves one day a week and assesses potential coronavirus patients in phone calls.  
  • Before entering quarantine two weeks ago after palace staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Queen of Malaysia had been cooking for Malaysian medical workers. In the days leading up to her quarantine, she posted pictures on Instagram of vegetable, chicken, and fish dishes as well as baked goods she had prepared for hospital personnel. 
  • The president of Kenya and his deputy announced last month they would cut their own pay by 80 percent so the government could spend more to fight the coronavirus. Nairobi’s head of state announced other government officials would take 20-30 percent pay cuts. The president challenged other governmental branches to also make “voluntary reductions.”
  • In a press conference Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country’s government considers both the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy “essential workers.” But she encouraged children to cut the bunny some slack this year in case he can’t make it to every home: “They’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies.”
  • The mayor of Arlington, Texas, started a social media campaign to raise money for a local charity, Mission Arlington, while supporting local businesses. Mayor Jeff Williams pledged to donate when the city’s residents post photos of food they ordered to-go from local restaurants: $25 for the first 100 photos. “As a small businessman myself, I know these are tough times,” he said.​

From Monday, April 6, 2020

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Kaye Knighton, 86, receives a visit from his daughter-law Darla Knighton at the Creekside Senior Living in Bountiful, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Last Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added talking to list of ways people can transmit the coronavirus to each other. The virus’s highly contagious nature has required hospitals and nursing homes to put strict limitations on visitors. State governments have also implemented similar safety measures, encouraging residents to practice “social distancing” by not coming within 6 feet of someone who is not already a part of their household. These restrictions limit how friends and family gather during the pandemic. But some people have discovered plenty to do through a window. Here are some examples:

  • When one of his sixth-grade math students emailed with a question about her algebra lesson, a South Dakota math teacher decided to explain the concept in person rather than through email. He brought a whiteboard and marker to the student’s house and stood on the front porch as she watched from a safe distance through the screen door.  
  • Two new grandparents in Boston couldn’t enter the hospital to meet their newborn grandson this weekend. Instead, they stood on the sidewalk below the hospital room as the new parents held the baby to the window. “We wanted him to know we were there, at least 10 stories below,” said the grandfather. The grandparents held up signs saying “Welcome Jack.” 
  • A man in Texas couldn’t be with his wife in person during her chemotherapy treatment because of the hospital’s strict no-visitor policy during the coronavirus outbreak. So he parked his car in the hospital parking lot next to the wing where his wife would be. He showed off a homemade sign that said, “I can’t be with you, but I am here loving you! Thank you to all the staff!!!” 
  • Although they can’t enter the buildings, family members of first-floor nursing home residents have been visiting with their loved ones through the windows of their rooms. One Ohio man visited his mother’s third-floor window with the aid of his company’s bucket truck. When she saw her son outside her window, the woman said, “Oh, my awesome kid, what are you doing?”
  • An 80-year-old Alabama man spends about 15 minutes a day singing to his wife through her nursing home window. She has Alzheimer’s, so he continues the daily visits to help her remember him while he’s unable to visit in person: “If she gets where she doesn’t know me, I will still go see her, because I will still know her.”

From Friday, April 3, 2020

AP Photo/Mark Baker

A teddy bear hangs on a fence outside a house in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealanders are embracing an international movement in which people are placing teddy bears in their windows during coronavirus lockdowns to brighten the mood and give children a game to play by spotting the bears in their neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Because of COVID-19, organizers have closed museums, canceled races, and postponed musical performances. But friends and families stuck in their homes are still finding ways to pursue their interests and enjoy activities together. Here are some highlights from around the world:

  • A Grand Rapids, Mich., neighborhood put on a scavenger hunt by placing items in their windows or yards for children to find. One woman posted on the neighborhood Facebook page a map and list of the items as a guide to participants. This neighborhood, and others throughout the country, have also done “bear hunts,” which involve finding the teddy bears hidden in windows and on trees.
  • The Getty Museum in Los Angeles invited quarantined art fanatics to recreate famous paintings and post the pictures on social media. The rules are to use the people and everyday objects around your house. The museum has received several hilarious responses, including a clever reenactment of “The Arnolfini Wedding” by Jan van Eyck involving a large green comforter and a crockpot.   
  • With most other sports on hold during the pandemic, marble racing is finally getting its time in the spotlight. Two brothers in the Netherlands started marble racing a couple years ago with their own elaborately made tracks, but the avant-garde sport really got rolling last week when one of their marble racing videos went viral on Twitter. More marble races with sports-style commentary are available on the brothers’ YouTube channel.  
  • Homebound dancers are still practicing their moves, even while they’re off the dance floor. Last weekend, one grandfather who lives across the street from his granddaughter enjoyed a dance-off with the 6-year-old while social distancing. They each stood on a side of the street and took turns busting moves to the loud music. In Brazil, a dedicated couple dressed up for some swing dancing in their living room. 
  • Musical people are enjoying the extra time to write songs—especially parodies with a coronavirus twist. A family of six in the United Kingdom wrote and performed a parody of “One Day More” from the musical Les Misérables. Two grandparents came up with a re-write of the song “Edelweiss” from The Sound of Music, and a YouTuber posted a video of himself performing quarantine-style versions of popular Disney songs.

From Thursday, April 2, 2020

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Seamstress Adita Rodriguez sews a surgical mask at Sareh Nouri's atelier in Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, people probably didn’t think much of humdrum products like toilet paper, face masks, and hand sanitizer. Now, they’re some of the hottest items on the market. Store shortages in these pandemic-era valuables mean some people who need them the most can’t get them. But families and businesses are doing what they can to change that. Here are some examples of their charity:

  • The craft and fabrics store Joann has donated fabric for homemade masks and invites customers to join their goal of making 100 million homemade masks for medical personnel. The company website features step-by-step instructions for sewing the masks. The CDC says homemade masks offer an extra layer of protection and can help free up the higher-tech surgical masks for emergency use.
  • Some distilleries have started making hand sanitizer to meet the increasing need. Last month, a brewery in Arizona known for beer and spirits switched one of its locations to focus entirely on producing hand sanitizer. The company packed hundreds of gallons of the sanitizer into kegs to deliver it to hospitals. Distilleries in Texas and Florida have also made the switch.
  • A college student from Kentucky designed a facemask for families and friends of the deaf and hard of hearing. The mask has see-through plastic material in front of the mouth that makes it easier to read lips and see facial expressions. She and her mom have been sewing the masks using material from bedsheets and a roll of plastic material they already had at home.
  • People are leaving out free goodies for their busy delivery drivers. One man marked the giveaways on his porch with a handwritten sign saying, “Delivery drivers: Take it if you need it! Thank you for your hard work!” An arrow pointed to packages of toilet paper and bottles of hand sanitizer. One driver who took some toilet paper told the man, “You’re a lifesaver. Thank you.”
  • When a Minnesota state trooper pulled over a doctor for speeding last month, he replaced the speeding ticket with five of his own N95 masks. The masks were still in their packages when he handed them to her through the window. The doctor had been reusing her own N95 mask while at the hospital to help prevent a possible shortage and said she cried at the state trooper’s gift.  

From Wednesday, April 1, 2020

AP Photo/Jens Meyer

A flutist plays "By loving forces silently surrounded ... " by Dietrich Bonhoeffer on her balcony, as people practice social distancing due to the coronavirus in Erfurt, central Germany, Sunday. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

As of Tuesday, the governments of 32 states and Washington, D.C., have issued stay-at-home orders. Some cities in states that haven’t yet applied these measures have made similar declarations, meaning that about 80 percent of all Americans are stuck at home. The stay-at-home orders in some states expire within a matter of days, but the state governments are likely to extend those orders further into the spring. Virginia issued its first stay-at-home order on Monday, in effect until June 10. 

With so many stuck at home, here are some ways people are keeping themselves occupied.

  • One couple used an iPhone to play a remote game of Scattergories with family members stuck at home 20 miles away. Both groups set up their phones and laptops on tables so they could watch the people in the other house while playing the game. Some more intense game players have gone to elaborate lengths to set up remote card games, pulling out cardboard boxes and lamps to get the best camera shot for their friends. 
  • Drone technology has kept life interesting for some home-bound people. Last month, a lockdown in Cyprus prevented a man from bringing his dog for a walk. So he tied his dog’s leash to a drone and controlled it from his balcony while the dog strolled down the street. In Brooklyn, N.Y., a man in lockdown used his drone to ask out a neighbor he saw dancing on her roof.
  • During quarantine in Spain, a pianist set up a keyboard on his apartment balcony and performed a song from the movie Titanic. A saxophone player from a couple balconies away soon joined in. Neighbors watching from the street below and from nearby apartment windows clapped and cheered at the spontaneous performance.
  • Christian musicians are finding ways to connect with audiences during social distancing. Modern hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty and their four young daughters have been streaming weekly family hymn singings from their home. The community of Christian artists at the Rabbit Room has also begun a series of livestreamed musical performances and poetry readings. 
  • Rabbit Room musician and author Andrew Peterson has been streaming live readings of his  children’s books series The Wingfeather Saga. Peterson’s daily readings continue nightly at 7 p.m. central. Wednesday is the 13th night of him reading the first book of the series. Read-alongs like Peterson’s have become a trend among authors and actors during the coronavirus. Last month, the lead actress from the 1995 film Pride and Prejudice, Jennifer Ehle, started streaming live readings of Jane Austen’s classic novel on her Instagram page.

From Tuesday, March 31, 2020

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Medical supplies and a stretcher displayed before a news conference at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Medical equipment and staff are in high demand as hospitals reach peak capacity under the steady influx of COVID-19 patients. New York alone has almost half of the country’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus. In New York City, the mayor said the hospitals only have enough masks and gloves to last the week. Yesterday, the governor called for doctors and nurses around the country come to help the beleaguered state. Here’s what other groups are doing to address the same shortages:  

  • A New York University medical school announced last week it would allow students to graduate early to get more medical personnel into hospitals fighting the coronavirus. Students from the class of 2020 are eligible if they have already fulfilled their graduation requirements and if they will volunteer to join a New York University hospital starting in April. 
  • Dyson—a British company known for making fans and vacuum cleaners—is switching gears to start manufacturing ventilators. According to CNN, Dyson designed and built its own new ventilator in 10 days after receiving a request from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The company’s founder said the ventilators will be ready in early April. 
  • Airbnb is pitching in by offering free or subsidized housing to 100,000 first responders, relief workers, and healthcare professionals. Airbnb will waive fees for hosts using the platform during the crisis and invites them to offer their housing for free if possible. In downtown New York, the Four Seasons hotel is also offering free housing to medical workers.
  • A handful of ABC TV shows are donating prop medical equipment from their sets to local hospitals. The medical drama Grey’s Anatomy contributed gloves and surgical gowns, and the spinoff show Station 19 gave away 300 N95 masks, which can protect against COVID-19.  
  • A mattress company in Georgia is donating 10,000 mattresses to New York City hospitals. Serta Simmons Bedding is completing the donation in partnership with Relief Bed International, a nonprofit that provides bedding to homeless shelters. The company says it can inexpensively produce up to 20,000 beds per day if the need for mattresses continues.

From Monday, March 30, 2020

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A lit Christmas tree hangs from a pole at dusk as holiday lights illuminate downtown in Farmington, N.H. As the coronavirus spreads, holiday lights are going back up to provide a bit of emotional and actual brightness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

As worldwide COVID-19 deaths hit 36,000 and counting, there’s plenty of bad news to go around. But people around the world are still finding ways to have fun and encourage each other during the pandemic. 

  • Communities in several countries have shown support for local medical workers by coming together to clap for the hard work they’ve done in fighting the coronavirus. The first community celebration of this kind happened this January in Wuhan, China, and later took off in Italy and Britain as well. The city of Seattle organized a collective celebration last Thursday night. People participated by clapping, yelling, banging pots and pans, and playing musical instruments. 
  • In several neighborhoods across the United States, families are re-hanging their Christmas lights to bring a little cheer to people stuck at home during the pandemic. One Rhode Island family used the activity as a way to keep busy while spending time together. Some families who have joined in by turning on their own Christmas lights admit they never actually took theirs down.  
  • American actor John Krasinski launched his new YouTube channel, “Some Good News,” this weekend to highlight some of the positive things happening in the world during the pandemic. On Sunday night, he posted the channel’s first homemade video, featuring video calls with fellow actor from The Office Steve Carrell and a young cancer patient. 
  • Some medical workers have taken to dancing to keep their own spirits up while working long hours on the job. Videos on social media show nurses attempting a hands-free partner dance popularized on the social media platform TikTok. A Twitter post from Sunday shows Israeli medical workers at a coronavirus testing site busting dance moves as patients cheer from their car. 
  • Without any games to announce, a British rugby commentator started slyly filming Londoners going about everyday life and voicing over the videos with a fast-paced, sports style commentary. Viewers have asked him for more of the hilarious videos, but he said that it’s not always easy to get away with filming people in public. 

From Friday, March 27, 2020

AP Photo/Dan Busey, The Decatur Daily

Brothers John Evan, 9, left, an elementary student, and Mason Sinclair, 12, a middle school student, extend their learning with virtual projects on their Chromebooks at their home. (AP Photo/Dan Busey, The Decatur Daily)

According to the website Education Week, most U.S. schools will remain closed into the month of April. Schools in four states are closed “until further notice.” In total, the coronavirus has shuttered 124,000 U.S. public and private schools and kept an estimated 55.1 million students out of the classroom. This rise in “accidental homeschooling” has forced both parents and teachers to find creative ways to cope with their new normal.   

  • One Christian school in Lansing, Mich., created a parody of the popular Disney songs “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go” to announce the launch of their online classes. The video features shots of the head of the school and the middle and high school principal singing as they wander the school’s empty halls. 
  • Early this week, a high school principal in North Carolina decided to visit each of his school’s seniors to make them feel special during a disappointing conclusion to their final year. To get to each of the school’s 420 seniors in the next few weeks, his goal is to visit 10 a day. He’s recording videos of each student and plans to compile the recordings into a highlight reel at the end of each week. 
  • Teachers and veteran homeschooling moms are finding ways to help parents now tasked with teaching their own kids at home. The homeschooling resource Sophia Homeschool created an “accidental homeschooling” page on their website where parents new to homeschooling can request free help from more experienced homeschoolers. Sophia Homeschooling offers online tutoring as well as a Facebook group where parents solicit advice from the homeschool community. 
  • The developer of the video game Minecraft is offering free educational content for students and teachers to help keep young minds learning during extended time at home. The programs include a virtual tour of the International Space Station, logic puzzle games, and a game that teaches about generating power. 
  • Some educational organizations have launched online courses for families in search of new material to study while cooped up at home. The Great Courses is offering a free trial for online access to courses and lectures. This week, the Colson Center for Christian Worldview provided a free online short course in worldview and culture.

From Thursday, March 26, 2020

AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Papa John’s is one pizza company in need of more workers. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

At least 18 states have closed all non-essential businesses, meaning that many small businesses and restaurants have had to lay off employees temporarily in their struggle to stay afloat. But other businesses are booming because of the coronavirus. Because so many people are stuck at home, takeout food and online shopping have seen a spike, which increases these businesses’ need for workers. Meanwhile, shoppers continue to do what they can to keep their favorite local stores in business, and some people with money to spare have taken generous measures to help fill the pockets of people left without work because of COVID-19. 

  • With the increase of online shopping, Amazon is inviting laid-off hospitality workers to apply for one of the 100,000 new job openings with the online retail giant. The company is also raising its hourly wages and launching a $25 million relief fund for delivery drivers and seasonal employees. Amazon will use the fund to help employees experiencing financial strain during the coronavirus.
  • Pizza chains are also seeing an influx of orders. Several companies announced thousands of new job openings. Pizza Hut and Papa John’s combined are looking for 50,000 new workers. Papa John’s announced intentions to make the application and hiring process “quick and simple” so that people in need of employment can begin working as soon as possible. 
  • Retail giant Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 new employees to meet increasing demand. Earlier this month, the company also announced plans to set up coronavirus testing stations in store parking lots. Drive-thru locations opened in two Illinois cities this weekend. 
  • Communities are supporting local businesses by purchasing gift cards or leaving extra tips. The website Asheville Strong provides residents of the North Carolina city with an easy-to-navigate database of local businesses and recommendations for how to support them. A coffee shop in small town Michigan invited customers to leave virtual tips using Venmo. The manager displayed names of the givers and the gifted amounts on sticky notes in the shop window. 
  • Two professional basketball players—Kevin Love and Zion Williamson—have pledged money to help pay arena workers who are now out of work because of canceled NBA games. Love donated $100,000 to Cleveland Cavaliers arena staff, and Williamson committed to cover salaries for all New Orleans Pelicans arena staff workers for 30 days. Meanwhile, the mayor of a city in Florida is donating his salary to help city residents pay their utility bills. 

From Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Two visitors take a selfie with the Olympic “Flame of Recovery” burning during its display ceremony Wednesday. IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Organizers have canceled numerous major events around the world to help halt the spread of COVID-19: film and music festivals, concerts, parades, races, games, and most recently the 2020 summer Olympics. Meanwhile, an increasing number of national, state, and local governments are ordering citizens to “shelter-in-place”—basically an order to stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out for groceries or “essential” work. With so many families and individuals barred from public gatherings, people have come up with creative ways to enjoy group events without the crowds.

  • Despite lockdowns and race cancellations, runners are still finding ways to get exercise. In France, a man ran an entire marathon distance on his 23-foot balcony during the country’s lockdown. After organizers called off the San Diego half marathon, two moms ran the 13.1 miles on their own. Their two daughters stretched a long sheet of toilet paper across the sidewalk as a finish line. 
  • Some drive-in movie theaters are seeing a surge in popularity due to social distancing, and at least one church has adopted the idea. The First Baptist Church in Olive, Okla., hosted a drive-in church service this weekend. The pastor preached from a flatbed trailer in the church’s parking lot as members of the congregation sat in their vehicles. When the preacher called for an “Amen,” the congregants honked their horns. 
  • In lieu of in-person performances, several popular musicians moved their concerts online. Thanks to technology, fans can livestream home-shows of some artists using streaming platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Last week, the Christian band the Gray Havens announced it will host a free online concert on its website Thursday at 8 p.m. central. 
  • Unable to have classes in person, a ballet school in North Carolina is now holding dance classes online. Students can log in for a livestream of the class or watch a recording later. For those not already in a dance class, one online dance studio released free online classes with professional dancers and choreographers.
  • The limits on social gatherings have disrupted personal parties as well, so some friend groups have celebrated with car parades instead. In New Jersey, friends and family celebrated a little girl’s fourth birthday by driving past her home and honking their horns as she waved from the yard. Friends of an Arkansas couple helped them celebrate the gender reveal of their baby by holding a similar celebration, this time with cars decked out in pink balloons and streamers.

From Tuesday, March 24, 2020

AP Photo/John Minchillo

A patient wears a protective face mask as medical workers unload her from an ambulance at The Brooklyn Hospital Center emergency room in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases worldwide, so does the need for hospital equipment, health care workers, and supplies to help block further spread of the coronavirus. Some businesses and individuals are pitching in through donations or volunteer work. Others are using their skills to meet increasing demand directly. Here are a few examples of how some groups are helping the strained medical system: 

  • Doctors and nurses around the world have come out of retirement to help fight the novel coronavirus. In a single day last week, 1,000 retired New York healthcare workers volunteered to help in the state’s overwhelmed hospitals. Similar stories have come out of Canada and the United Kingdom.
  • As Italian hospitals started running out of essential medical equipment, a manufacturing company in northern Italy began using its 3D printer to make valves for respiratory machines. In the United States, auto companies including General Motors and Ford are in talks to begin manufacturing ventilators to meet an imminent shortage in the United States. 
  • Christian hip-hop singer Lecrae partnered with an Atlanta nonprofit last week to assemble and install portable hand-washing stations across the city. The small white stations hold up to 5 gallons of water and include refillable soap dispensers. The hope is that the city’s homeless will use the stations and help prevent the spread of the virus among their vulnerable population.
  • A furniture manufacturer in Washington last week halted production of chairs and couches and switched to making surgical masks and face shields. Larger companies like the clothing brand Hanes and auto company Fiat Chrysler also plan to start churning out masks to meet increasing demand. 
  • California-based tool retailer Harbor Freight is donating its entire supply of gloves, N95 masks, and face shields to hospitals in the communities that have Harbor Freight stores. Other companies including IKEAApple, and Target are also giving away millions of masks to healthcare workers. 

From Monday, March 23, 2020

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Miriam Bago uses hand sanitizer before eating lunch at Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers of Dade County Inc., on March 4 in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80 percent of coronavirus deaths in the United States have been in adults 65 years or older. The high death rate among the elderly follows trends in China and Italy, where the elderly have also made up the majority of the death toll. This makes senior citizens one of the most vulnerable demographics as COVID-19 continues to spread.

To protect this segment of the population, nursing homes have locked down completely, and state governments are encouraging other elderly people to stay at home. Meanwhile, communities and individuals have found creative ways to help ease the burden of isolation for senior citizens.

  • Two Columbus, Ohio, siblings performed a mini cello concert for an elderly shut-in neighbor to help ease her extended isolation. Dressed in formal concert clothes, they brought their instruments to their 78-year-old neighbor’s porch and played for her—all while maintaining the 6-foot “social distancing” guideline. 
  • On St. Patrick’s Day, a daughter of two residents of a Birmingham, Ala., retirement home brought her violin and a music stand to the parking lot below her parents’ balcony. She played the song “Danny Boy” as her parents watched from above and her father sang along. 
  • An elderly man in Connecticut couldn’t spend his 67th anniversary with his wife because her nursing home was on lockdown. So he bought balloons and stood outside of her window, holding a sign that said, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary.” She blew kisses at him through her window.
  • Family members of other shut-ins have found similar ways to celebrate with their loved ones. A New York woman had to cancel her 95th birthday party because of the coronavirus, but family members lined up on the sidewalk in front of her home and sang “Happy Birthday” as they held signs and balloons. She smiled and waved from her porch. 
  • A nursing home in North Carolina allows family members to visit with residents by stopping by their windows. The son of one resident makes frequent visits and sits by his dad’s window while they talk to each other on the phone.  
  • Young people across the country have organized volunteer groups to pick up groceries for elderly shut-ins. A recent college graduate in Charlotte created an account on the social media network Nextdoor offering to run errands for local retirees. Several people took him up on the offer. He delivered groceries and even fulfilled one request for nails from Lowe’s.

From Friday, March 20, 2020

AP Photo/Ryan Garza

In Keego Harbor, Mich., Monday, Roosevelt Elementary School student Connor Hall picks up a lunch from West Bloomfield School District worker Melissa Gonzalez. (AP Photo/Ryan Garza)

As the coronavirus lockdown spreads across the nation, some families are struggling to make ends meet. School-aged children who normally get a meal at the school cafeteria can’t count on that free lunch now that schools have shut down. And parents who lose their jobs because of the virus won’t always be able to cover extra meals in their tightening budgets. To address this problem, a growing number of restaurants and other businesses have made their own sacrifices to help make sure no one goes without a meal. 

  • Some school districts have organized meal pickup locations for students out of school. In Dearborn, Mich., public school students age 18 and under can pick up a free lunch and breakfast from any of seven “grab and go” locations across the district. These meals will be available in Dearborn through at least April 3.
  • Local restaurants in cities across the United States are providing free meals for children, each with their own style. A pie company in North Carolina is packing brown bags with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, apples, milk, and a cookie. A restaurant and wine bar in Rochester, Minn., offers children freshly baked bread and pasta with their choice of marinara or meat sauce. 
  • Celebrity chef José Andrés is transforming eight of his now-closed restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C., into gourmet soup kitchens. For those who can afford it, the to-go meals will cost $7 apiece, but Andres says the food will also be available for those who don’t have the money. Those who want to help have the option to donate a meal. 
  • Disney is donating surplus food from its California and Florida theme parks to food banks. Cast members from the Walt Disney World Resort joined the park’s distribution team Tuesday to gather and organize the food before passing it on to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, who will distribute it to needy families. 
  • Due to several statewide restrictions on dine-in seating, many restaurants are only offering take-out meals. To help bring in business, one Mexican restaurant in Costa Mesa, Calif., is throwing in a free toilet paper roll for every $20 in takeout orders. Another restaurant in Chicago is also adding toilet paper to orders. 

From Thursday, March 19, 2020

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Jessica Averitt, the owner of L.A. Cafe, prepares a takeout meal for a customer Wednesday in Whitestown, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

To limit the quick spread of the coronavirus, about half of the state governments in the United States have ordered bars and restaurants to significantly decrease dine-in seating or close seating altogether. The limit on large gatherings has also forced other public areas like gyms and shopping malls to close. As a result, many businesses that rely on crowds of customers can’t keep their employees. Just last week, the number of claims for state unemployment benefits climbed by 70,000.

Here are some creative ways some businesses and individuals have helped alleviate each other’s growing financial burdens:

  • Last Sunday, a regular customer at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, left a $2,500 tip and asked to have it split equally between five of the bar’s employees. All Ohio restaurants were closed to dine-in customers starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, making the anonymous tipper the bar’s last visitor for the foreseeable future.
  • Uber announced Sunday that the company has expanded its sick pay policy to make allowances for drivers affected by COVID-19. Drivers who test positive for the virus and enter quarantine or who can’t work due to public health policies will now have up to 14 days of paid sick leave.
  • A property owner in Arkansas told its restaurant tenants Tuesday not to worry about paying rent for the month of April. Instead, the landlord asked that the restaurants “use this money instead to pay your employees and take care of your family.” Other landlords across the country have also chosen to waive or defer rental fees.
  • As the spread of COVID-19 forces restaurants to shrink, grocery stores are booming. Kroger, the country’s largest grocery store chain, said Tuesday that the company has hired more than 2,000 new employees to keep up with the influx in grocery store demand and still has 10,000 openings, as of Tuesday.
  • Residents in Durham, N.C., compiled a spreadsheet of local businesses that shoppers can continue to support through online shopping or by buying gift cards. Customers in other cities have also turned to gift card purchases to support their own local shops forced to shutter because of the coronavirus.
  • Facebook says it will give full-time employees an extra $1,000 in their next paycheck and promises to give “exceeds expectations” performance reviews for the first half of 2020. These reviews will ensure biannual bonuses for all full-time employees. The social media giant also says it will give out $100 million in cash and advertising credits to help small businesses during the coronavirus financial crush.

From Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Eric Long/Smithsonian

A North American X-15 on display in the National Air and Space Museum. The Smithsonian is one of several institutions offering virtual field trips to students during the coronavirus shutdown. (Eric Long/Smithsonian)

Countries across the globe have shut down schools and sent students home to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. The United Nations website ReliefWeb estimates that the number of students out of the classroom because of the coronavirus is approaching 1 billion. In the United States, many schools are switching to online learning, and educational organizations have found creative ways to help parents keep their students engaged while learning from home. Here are a few:

  • Social distancing means no big crowds at normally bustling tourist locations, but families can still take virtual field trips of some top travel destinations thanks to modern technology. Colonial Williamsburg, the Smithsonian, the Sistine Chapel, and the Great Wall of China are among the many tourist sites taking history online through virtual tours. The Metropolitan Opera in New York is also sharing free streaming of performances daily at 7:30 p.m.
  • The Institute for Excellence in Writing, a curriculum developer popular among homeschoolers, is offering a free three-week digital program in English language arts instruction. The publisher is one of many organizations rolling out free resources for parents teaching their kids at home during the coronavirus.
  • An alpaca farm in Maine had to close due to COVID-19, but the owners decided to give virtual online tours to introduce home-bound fans to their 35 alpacas. Zoos across the country are also turning to social media to livestream their own virtual tours. The Virginia Zoo will be guiding online viewers on a “Virtual Voyage” every day at 2 p.m. eastern until the end of the month.
  • For kids and adults wanting to practice new skills at home, published artists and authors are giving free tips and classes online. Every afternoon, author and illustrator Jarret J. Krosoczka is hosting YouTube webcasts on drawing, and children’s book author Kate DiCamillio is posting daily writing prompts to the Candlewick Press YouTube channel.
  • To give moms and dads a break, published children’s authors are scheduling daily read-aloud sessions to stream on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Publishing companies, including Penguin and HarperCollins, are also planning their own daily read-alouds for “quarantined” kids.

From Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Joshua Lott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A worker at the Amazon.com Phoenix Fulfillment Center in Goodyear, Ariz. (Joshua Lott/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As daily life continues to shift globally in the wake of the coronavirus, businesses are finding creative ways to help customers and their communities. Here are a few that have surfaced in the last couple of days:

  • Employees at one location of the Texas chain Whataburger delivered burgers to H-E-B grocery store workers Sunday afternoon. H-E-B employees—along with the rest of the nation’s grocery store workers—have been busy keeping shelves stocked for shoppers prepping for the nationwide lockdown.
  • In small town Michigan, employees at a tea lounge use part of their mornings assembling peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for free sack lunches. Last Friday, the shop’s owners started offering the free lunches to “anyone that needs them,” saying they’d continue until schools are back in session.
  • The company that makes Dior perfumes switched gears at its facilities Monday and began producing hand sanitizer instead of its signature perfumes. It plans to donate the hand sanitizer to health officials in France who will distribute the product to 39 hospitals.
  • With the surge in online shopping during social distancing, Amazon announced Monday that it’s looking for 100,000 employees in the United States to help keep up with new orders. The online retail giant also said it would raise its hourly wage by $2 through the end of April.
  • Beginning Monday, internet provider Charter Communications began offering 60 days of free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access to households with K-12 and college students. Since last week, most students have moved to online or home learning as schools have shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Leah Hickman

Leah Hickman

Leah is a WORLD Magazine reporter.

