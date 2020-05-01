Inside the outbreak: Creative coronavirus help

The sports industry has suffered along with other entertainment businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, forcing teams and leagues to get creative with their plans for the year. Last week, the NFL had to hold its 2020 draft virtually, and USA Today reported this week that Major League Baseball is seriously considering possibilities for a baseball season with no fans and minimal travel for players. One prominent health official speaking in a New York Times panel said he doesn’t expect fans to be able to view sports in person until fall 2021.

But athletes are still inspiring fans by getting involved in the coronavirus fight. Here are a few professional athletes who have contributed to relief and medical efforts:

Shin-Soo Choo, an outfielder for the Texas Rangers baseball club, promised to donate $1,000 to each of the 191 players on the Rangers’ minor league teams. Memories of his own struggle to support a family on a minor league salary inspired his gift: “I don’t want these guys worrying about money and have it affect their baseball careers. Someday these guys are going to … help us win a championship.”

Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced last month he and his wife would donate $5 million to local organizations helping with coronavirus relief in Louisiana. “The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” he said in an Instagram post. The money will provide meals for children, seniors, and families in need.

This month, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander announced he would donate his paychecks to a different charity each week during the pandemic. Verlander and his wife made the announcement after learning that Major League Baseball would continue paying players despite the suspended season. Last week, the pitcher donated his third paycheck to Covenant House in New York, a shelter for homeless youth.

Former Tennessee Titans football player Myron Rolle is one of the many doctors caring for coronavirus patients during the pandemic. Rolle is in year three of his neurosurgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, where staff last month transitioned his floor into a ward for COVID-19 patients. “I still wake up in the morning and think of the operating room like a game, like it’s showtime, let’s perform,” he said.

Last week, Kansas City Chiefs player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif joined the coronavirus fight at a facility in Montreal. The starting right guard holds a doctorate in medicine. He has not completed the residency portion of the program, but health ministry officials recently began recruiting medical students to help. Before his first day in the hospital, Duvernay-Tardif said, “I felt nervous … but a good nervous, like before a game.”

From Tuesday, April 28, 2020