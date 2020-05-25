Facing death in a lockdown

In March, Jerome Caliz, 62, conferred with his son and only child, Jeremy Caliz, who lived nearby in Brooklyn, about preparing for COVID-19. The father had a lifetime of training for a pandemic disaster: He had served in the military, and he was a registered nurse. He had stocked up on canned food.

Jeremy Caliz, who works in disaster response in the city, thought the coronavirus would pound New York City and urged his dad to escape to his birth country of Belize. But as they planned an exit strategy, Belize shut down all incoming flights. Jerome would be riding out the pandemic in New York.

One morning in late March, Jerome called his son, saying he had fallen out of bed. He had no appetite, no taste, and he couldn’t keep water down: “All the anecdotal things we know with COVID now,” said Jeremy, his father’s only immediate family member following his parents’ separation. His dad initially decided not to go to the hospital after a visit from paramedics. But the next day he felt worse and changed his mind.

“We all know on an intellectual level that it’s possible that your house could burn down today,” said Jeremy. “It could be your people that get sick first, but you never think it will be you at the front of the line for the global pandemic.”

That began about two chaotic weeks at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in New York. Jeremy hoped telling his father’s story would honor his dad, who died alone. But he also hoped it would help other families navigate over-the-phone hospital consultations and virtual funerals.

“I like to think that before my dad died I took COVID seriously … Was I really taking it seriously?” said Jeremy. He kept track of death tolls from the pandemic. “The Monday after my dad died, they put out the numbers, and I thought, ‘Those numbers include my father.’ One of those numbers is the person who taught me how to read.”

Right after his dad’s hospitalization, all Jeremy knew was that an ambulance had taken his father to some hospital in New York City. His aunt, a nurse, suggested calling the ambulance dispatch to discover which hospital.

Once he located his father’s ambulance, “I had to call the hospital multiple times that same day to see if the person had been admitted, or if he was already dead.”

The hospital wouldn’t share his father’s medical information with him unless he verified in person that he was next of kin. When he got to the hospital, the office had three staffers whose phones rang non-stop.

“It was the exact same conversation: ‘Sir, we can’t tell you where he’s going … You have to come to the hospital to change your status,’” Jeremy said. Standing there at the hospital, the last place any healthy person should be, Jeremy recalled “trying to keep a level head, trying to keep a level voice.”

This was the last week of March, right when New York hospitals were heading toward their worst days fighting the virus. Even as verified next of kin, Jeremy only heard from doctors once every other day. But he understood they were overwhelmed.

Four days into Jerome’s hospital stay, doctors put him on a ventilator. Jeremy tried over and over to reach his dad by phone before sedation to be on the ventilator, but the calls went to voicemail.