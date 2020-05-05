Education in a quarantine is full of sharp learning curves

FOR RUTH TIALPAR, learning that her children’s Christian school would shift to online instruction during the coronavirus shutdown wasn’t the first time she had faced educational adversity: Growing up in a village in Burma, Tialpar suffered crippling polio and sometimes literally dragged herself to school.

Polio wasn’t her only struggle. Like other Burmese Christians, Tialpar also faced persecution. She and her sister received refugee status to come to the United States in 2008. Tialpar married in 2010. Her sister married a year later. Each couple has three young children, and they live near each other in Charlotte, N.C.

These days, they live very nearby.

After the Christian school their children attend went virtual in March, Tialpar’s sister and family moved in: The internet works better at Tialpar’s house, and it makes online schooling easier. They also pool other resources. Within days of the coronavirus shutdown, all the working members of their family were laid off, at least temporarily.

The bustling household now includes Tialpar’s parents, who moved to the United States last year. The days are filled with completing school lessons, helping neighbors, hoping for work to resume, and trying to keep aging grandparents safe.

It’s one snapshot out of the millions of families thrust into coronavirus uncertainty. For many, the colossal upheaval includes the sudden task of educating children at home.

At least for a season, home education has gone viral.

In the United States, some 50 million public school children shifted to online learning in March. Nearly 6 million children attend private schools, with many now learning from home. Even for the estimated 2 million or more students in homeschools, the adjustment can be steep, as outside activities screeched to a halt.

For both teachers and parents, it’s a massive project that’s worked better in some corners than in others. (Public school officials in Los Angeles reported 40,000 high-school students weren’t checking in daily for online classes. Some 15,000 hadn’t logged on at all.)

It’s also a process that challenges some families in particularly acute ways: It’s often tough to work from home and manage a child’s online lessons, but for lower-income families now out of work, it’s sometimes challenging to figure out how to manage life in general.

And as summer approaches, so do vexing questions: Will schools reopen in the fall? If they do, could they face another mass disruption during a potential second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks?

For Tialpar and her family, the uncertain season has its difficulties, but their past experiences help with present trials. “Even worse scenarios than this we have been through,” she says. “God’s mercy never misses. Even with big problems, He lifts us up.”