Dallas riots leave volunteers, businesses to clean up the mess

David Sullivan lives in the neighborhood and spent the morning walking around with his kitchen broom, sweeping up the last bits of glass. Sullivan, who is black, participated in the protests the night before. He said a handful of “knuckleheads” and “youngsters” ruined the event by getting violent: “It’s not the people actually standing up for the cause.”
Both his parents are police officers, so he is conflicted. But he understands where some of the rage comes from: “They tried the peaceful way for years, with Colin Kaepernick and all that, and that got us nowhere, so people are mad about that.”
Still, he thinks rioters’ anger is misplaced: “The business owners don’t deserve all this. They’re just trying to make a living, just like all of us.”
By nightfall Saturday, the anger and frustration again seethed into Dallas’ streets, when a violent contingent eclipsed peaceful protesters. Rioters expanded their territory, moving through downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum into the fashionable Uptown neighborhood and across major freeways, prompting closures.
Police estimate 700 nonviolent protesters gathered at 4:30 p.m. in front of Dallas Police Department Headquarters. But as afternoon faded to evening, some participants began destroying property, damaging police cars, spray painting public monuments and buildings, and breaking windows. Video circulated on social media of a white business owner with a sword charging at rioters, who beat him unconscious with fists, rocks, and a skateboard.
Looters came out in force Saturday night, robbing a cigar shop and a Whole Foods store, among other businesses. Just before midnight Saturday, Dallas Police reported arresting 89 people and recovering three guns and one stun gun.
Some of Dallas’ top leaders are black, including its mayor, police chief, and district attorney. On Saturday night, Chief of Police U. Renee Hall admonished her city on Twitter: “We work together to build a stronger Dallas, a stronger Texas, a stronger United States of America, but it does not happen by tearing up property and hurting people, and it will not be tolerated in the city of Dallas.”
Dallas advocacy group Next Generation Action Network is planning another George Floyd rally and march for Monday evening.