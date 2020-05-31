Dallas riots leave volunteers, businesses to clean up the mess

Saturday morning in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood looked similar to most others: Cyclists and window-shoppers breezed along sidewalks while diners enjoyed brunch at popular cafes. A few more police cars, some plywood-boarded windows, and the occasional glint of glass fragments on the ground marked the only evidence of dramatic protests the night before.

What began as a peaceful protest Friday night in honor of George Floyd in downtown Dallas and the historically black Deep Ellum neighborhood devolved into a riot of flash bangs, tear gas, dumpster fires, and hurled bricks. Business owners and volunteers, including some who came to the peaceful protest, cleaned up the mess Saturday.

Rioters Friday smashed the storefront of downtown’s iconic Neiman Marcus building and busted the windows of a 7-Eleven on Commerce Street. In the light of day, a vacuum street sweeper droned out front, cleaning up the last of the safety glass near the curb. A 7-Eleven cashier told me angry protesters didn’t steal anything.

In the same row of shops, rioters also heavily damaged a clothing boutique. Guns & Roses owner Princess Pope, who is black, said on social media that she and her employees “will work vigilantly to rebuild and restore what was destroyed.”

Just beyond downtown in Deep Ellum, customers filled every chair in High & Tight Barbershop. Rioters shattered its massive, double-pane storefront window. Manager Adelina Martinez told me through a cloth mask, clippers in hand, that she couldn’t consider closing for cleanup: The store depends on every dollar coming in after coronavirus restrictions shut it down for two months.

Instead, employees swept up glass and worked until 3 a.m. to board up the window. The business opened as scheduled at 8 a.m. Saturday. Martinez said replacing the window will cost more than $1,000: “[Protesters are] trying to cure violence with violence, it seems like, which isn’t the answer.”

Down the street, a pair of police officers—one black and one white—sat in their cruiser writing burglary and criminal mischief reports. One officer told me it was their own version of “mopping up from last night.” One report focused on clothing and shoe store Sneaker Politics, where rioters stole over $100,000 in merchandise.