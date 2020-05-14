 Skip to main content

Features

COVID-19: An interactive timeline

Chinese subterfuge leaves the world in the dark as a pandemic spreads

by Mindy Belz, Angela Lu Fulton, Onize Ohikere, Michelle Schlavin
Post Date: May 14, 2020 - Issue Date: May 23, 2020

COVID-19: An interactive timeline

A patient infected with COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret, northern Paris. ( LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP/Getty Images)

Editor’s Note: WORLD will periodically update this interactive timeline as the coronavrius pandemic unfolds.

 

