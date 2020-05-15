China’s coronavirus discrimination is testing relations with Africa

In April, videos and images of African migrants facing discrimination in the southern port city of Guangzhou began flooding social media. In one, a Chinese official shows up at an African man’s apartment and forces him and his family to undergo a mandatory quarantine, even though his Chinese neighbors are allowed to move about freely. In another, a man holds up a notice at a Guangzhou McDonald’s that bans black people from entering the restaurant.

More posts showed Africans wandering the streets of Guangzhou with their suitcases in tow after landlords and hotels evicted them, as well as men sleeping on the sidewalk in the bitter cold. Another short clip showed three police officers roughly handcuffing an African man on the street, while another officer held a second man facedown.

The incidents occurred as China fears a second wave of coronavirus infections brought in from overseas. As some within Guangzhou’s large African community tested positive for the virus, Guangzhou authorities increased the risk level of the city’s two African enclaves and anti-foreigner sentiment began to rise. The trading hub of Guangzhou is home to Asia’s largest African population, with many going there to export cheap Chinese goods or study at the city’s universities.

Back in Africa, the videos spread widely, sparking public outcry against blatant racism and discrimination. African leaders quickly responded by meeting with Chinese ambassadors to discuss the mistreatment of their citizens, an unprecedented public rift between China and the continent of Africa, which has thus far had a close relationship built on trade and economic cooperation.

Days later the two sides had seemingly made up, with some African leaders blaming the maltreatment on poor communication. African countries rely heavily on Chinese investment and now COVID-19 aid, and experts don’t believe the incidents will ultimately alter China-Africa relations. But the Chinese response has not mollified the still outraged African public, causing the governments of Nigeria and Kenya to consider evacuating their citizens from China.

“The fact that Kenya owes China a lot of money does not mean our government should entertain outright violation of the rights of its people in China,” Hussein Khalid, executive director of the Kenyan human rights group Hoki Africa wrote in The Star.

MOST OF CHINA’S STRINGENT QUARANTINE MEASURES have lifted as the number of new infections has dropped. But China is still concerned about another outbreak as infected people return from other global hotspots such as the United States or Europe. The government has banned foreigners from entering the country, and anyone returning from abroad must go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Of imported cases, about 90 percent are Chinese nationals, according to China’s vice minister of foreign affairs. But Africans are bearing some of the most stringent of the remaining lockdown meausres.

The backlash against Africans in Guangzhou began in early April after a 47-year-old Nigerian man tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Guangzhou. Rather than undergo medical tests, he tried to escape from his quarantine ward: He allegedly assaulted a nurse and bit her face. The news spread quickly on social media, with Chinese commenters calling for his deportation along with a flurry of racist remarks against Africans.

A week later, authorities announced five Nigerians had tested positive for the virus, all linked to a restaurant in Yuexiu district known as “Little Africa.” In response, landlords and hotels evicted African tenants, restaurants and stores refused to serve African customers, and officials forcibly tested and quarantined them. African migrants took to posting videos of the discrimination on social media beginning April 9, and netizens quickly shared them with the hashtag #ChinaMustExplain.