California grasps for coronavirus prevention among the homeless

On what would typically be a busy Thursday morning, beach town Venice in Los Angeles was mostly bare and silent. But the avenues of Third and Rose, which residents dub “Skid Rose” after Skid Row in downtown LA, were still ripe with body odor and activity. Tents and makeshift shelters jammed the sidewalks from block to block.

The city had closed down all the boutique shops in Venice and even the normally tourist-packed boardwalk. But for the homeless, not much has changed, except the city now allows them to leave their tents up during the day. (Before the coronavirus, the city banned tents between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.)

The city’s order to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic is impossible for those living here. At large homeless encampments such as this one, the city has set up hand-washing stations, vermin-proof trash cans, and a mobile shower station. Every day, outreach teams check on individuals and offer services. That Thursday morning, outreach teams from St. Joseph Center and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), two of LA’s lead homeless service providers, walked from tent to tent asking, “You experiencing coughing? Sore throat? Fever?”

One man lying in a 4-foot-high tent popped his head out when he heard the outreach team: “I shouldn’t be here.” He said his name is Kevin and he’s 45 years old. He lifted his T-shirt, and the team members gasped when they saw a yellowing gastronomy tube sticking out of his belly. Kevin then took off his baseball hat to reveal a sharp dent and a pingpong ball–sized lump on his head.

He said he was sleeping on the streets when someone hit him on the head, knocking him into a coma. He awoke in a hospital but left early after his insurance coverage ended—with the tube still in his body. He didn’t get the tube removed at a free homeless clinic because he was afraid of contracting COVID-19. He has high blood pressure and smokes regularly. When the outreach team asked if he’d be interested in relocating to a hotel room, Kevin nodded eagerly. “I’m not supposed to be here,” he repeated. Another service worker had taken his name weeks ago— and he still had not heard back.

As California continues its shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials are still scrambling to figure out safe options for the 151,000 homeless people in the state. With shelters becoming hot spots for coronavirus infection, governments are trying to move homeless people from crowded encampments into hotel rooms. Meanwhile, organizations that care for the homeless are having a hard time even keeping track of who needs what help with a virus that can silently spread from person to person.

State models estimate that 60,000 homeless people in California will contract the coronavirus and that 20 percent will need hospitalization. As of early May, Los Angeles County had counted 215 homeless people who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was investigating cases at 18 shelters. Most of the positive cases occurred in people living in shelters.