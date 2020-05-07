Bad Education is a good lesson

Aid groups race to protect refugees from the coronavirus
Workers have few resources to help war victims who already know grief
Workers have few resources to help war victims who already know grief
Chinese subterfuge leaves the world in the dark as a pandemic spreads
For some Americans worried about the coronavirus, delays in seeking emergency medical treatment have become life-threatening
More reading during this time of social isolation (fourth in a series)
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Lifestyle / Health / Religion / Medicine / Sports / Business / Law / Money / Technology / Media / Education / Politics / History
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Documentary / Movies / Television / Books / Music / Q&A / Children's Books
Quick Takes / Quotables / Human Race / News
Culture Movies
Real-life tales of intrepid journalists bringing down corrupt powers are staples in film and television. HBO’s new made-for-cable movie stands out not just for its A-list lead (Hugh Jackman), but because the reporter who breaks the story is a teenage girl.
The publication: her high-school newspaper. The power she takes down: the administration of her school district, one of the highest-ranked in the nation.
As New York Magazine reported in the article that inspired the screenplay, a “diploma from Roslyn High School is the closest you can get on Long Island to a ticket to Harvard.” So parents and school board members pretend they don’t see the idiosyncrasies in their beloved superintendent’s personality or the discrepancies in his assistant’s accounting.
That’s not good enough for junior journo Rachel (real name Rebekah Rombom), who unearths that Frank Tassone’s entire life is a lie.
Along with frequent bad language, Tassone’s secret long-term relationship with one man and short-term encounters with another, represented by several scenes of kissing, account for a “Mature Audiences” rating. Those drawbacks notwithstanding, Bad Education illustrates journalism’s purpose. Media powerhouses could learn a lot from a high-school girl.