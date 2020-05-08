Attacks on Nigerian Christians persist despite pandemic lockdowns

Minutes before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Anglican Rev. Canon Bayo James Famonure was praying with his wife and two sons in the family’s sitting room when at least three armed herdsmen stormed into their home in Nigeria’s central Plateau state.

The latest in a string of attacks on Christian leaders in central Nigeria began with the gunmen demanding money. Famonure said he had no cash, and the intruders shot him in the head and leg. Then they shot his wife, Naomi, in the back, and their two sons in their legs.

As the assailants fled, neighbors carried the family to a hospital in Jos, the capital of Plateau state. Famonure’s wife underwent surgery on Wednesday, reported Mark Lipdo of the Stefanos Foundation in Jos. Doctors removed a bullet from her back that narrowly missed her spine. Doctors treated the rest of the family and all are in a stable condition, Lipdo said.

“If you see the amount of blood, it’s a miracle he’s not dead,” Lipdo said after visiting the family’s home and seeing them in the hospital. Famonure currently serves as the head of Messiah College high school in Barkin Ladi County, where the attack occurred. He is also the founder of Calvary Ministries (CAPRO), an international mission with operations in several other countries.

Plateau is one of several central Nigerian states at the epicenter of attacks from armed Muslim herdsmen of Fulani origin. They increasingly deploy terrorist tactics to target Christian farming communities. On May 3, Fulani gunmen ambushed and killed four members of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) as they travelled by motorcycle from Kwell village to Miango Town in Plateau state, reported human rights group Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

Some blame changing environmental conditions and lax law enforcement that put the nomadic herders on the move in search of grazing pastures. But targeted attacks by herdsmen resemble attacks on Christians in the north by Boko Haram, the Islamic State-aligned militant group that also increasingly is threatening Christians in Nigeria’s Middle Belt. The violence has continued despite coronavirus-related restrictions, leaving several Christian groups struggling to assist communities battling a double crisis.

“We are in a total lock down in Jos with a few days of let out at weekends and this puts us under great pressure,” said Benjamin Kwashi, the Anglican Archbishop of Jos. He is also the general secretary of Gafcon, the global renewal movement of Bible-believing Anglicans. Kwashi survived a similar attack by Fulani herdsmen in 2018 in his home, but a neighbor who tried to confront the assailants was shot and killed.

Christians and other residents find themselves confined to their homes since Plateau state Gov. Simon Lalong imposed a total lockdown on April 9. Only five out of more than 3,000 coronavirus cases nationwide are in Plateau state. The lockdown order has allowed only two breaks of three days each for families to restock their homes.

The restrictions have done little to halt attacks and leave Christians perhaps more vulnerable.