A baseball void gives Taiwan some limelight

On the evening of April 30, CTBC Brothers faced off against the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in a stadium in the southern city of Tainan. Typically, baseball games in Taiwan are noisy affairs with rowdy crowds and cheerleaders beating drums and leading call-and-response chants as spectators chomp on sweet Taiwanese sausages and fried chicken.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic regulations, the stands were empty and the stadium uncommonly still. Banners draped over the seats. One thanked frontline workers. Still, music blared from the speakers as the Uni-Lions cheerleaders danced to the cameras while the team’s mascots—a lion and a milkfish head named Saba Boy—donned facemasks as they danced to K-pop and pretended to cook barbecue in the stands.

Josh Roenicke, a pitcher for Uni-Lions, noted the strange new normal: The field was eerily quiet, and he could hear chatter from the dugouts. “I have a little more focus without all that noise, but the game is not as exciting,” he said. Another team, the Rakuten Monkeys, set up cardboard cutouts and mannequins dressed in Rakuten jerseys holding signs at their home games, while robots played the drums amid flashing lights. On Friday, Taiwan relaxed regulations, allowing up to 1,000 fans to watch a game in the stadium. They must sit three seats apart, with every second row of seats empty. They can't bring in outside food, and concessions stand are still closed.

Being able to play ball at all is a luxury most countries can’t afford as the coronavirus has infected nearly 4 million people globally, and many countries remain in lockdown. On April 12, Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) was the first in the world to start its baseball season, then the Korean Baseball Organization followed on May 5. Taiwan’s government has been proactive in fighting the virus. Despite being only 81 miles from mainland China, the island of 23 million has 440 cases of infection and six deaths.

The time in the spotlight presented an opportunity for the four-team CPBL, whose first season was in 1990. With baseball fans around the world missing the crack of the bat and the thrill of a home run, more are tuning into Taiwan baseball games, which are now livestreamed online with English commentary. Eleven Sports Taiwan, which posts live broadcasts on its Twitter account, said three CPBL games from April 17-19 garnered a combined 3.6 million views, an impressive number as the games are shown at 5 or 6 a.m. eastern time.

Previously, the number of people allowed in the ballpark—including players, coaches, umpires, cheerleaders, stadium staff, and media personnel—had to be between 150 and 200. Roenicke, who played in the U.S. Major Leagues and the Mexican Baseball League before coming to Taiwan two years ago, said players get temperature checks at hotels, stadiums, and buses and need to wear face masks regularly. Otherwise, he believes Taiwan has done such a good job containing the virus that in everyday life it’s easy to forget the pandemic.