Supply, demand, and COVID-19

A PANDEMIC HAS THROWN the U.S. economy into a tailspin. So far, however, the coronavirus hasn’t stopped Matthew Tubbs. The truck driver from Watertown, Wis., drives 400 miles a day, from a distribution center in Oconomowoc to Target outlets throughout the region, pulling a trailer filled with goods that might include paper products, clothing, or canned goods.

On a typical day, Tubbs, 42, opens his company app to check his scheduled route, briefly stops at the office to collect his paperwork, inspects his tractor-trailer, and drives perhaps a dozen or 100 miles to his destination, where he unhitches his load, switches trailers, then drives back to where he came from.

For Tubbs, it’s an ordinary routine, although the highways bear signs of the not-so-ordinary: Rush hour traffic has largely disappeared, and restaurants are closed at Illinois Tollway rest areas near Chicago. Another new ritual: Tubbs cleans the interior of his assigned company truck with disinfectant wipes before hitting the road. In this Year of the Coronavirus, even a mostly isolated trucker must take precautions.

Truckers like Tubbs are one cog in the machinery that is the global supply chain. Other cogs include farmers, ocean freighters, manufacturers, and retailers. Working in tandem, they create and deliver the food and products we depend on each day. For most of us, it’s a machine we don’t think about—at least not until something goes wrong.

Most Americans saw early evidence of the coronavirus pandemic not on the highways but in the supermarkets, where we emptied the aisles of paper towels, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and flour. The unexpected shortages suggested the unthinkable: Could COVID-19, besides undercutting lives and livelihoods, also lead to a food crisis and the disappearance of goods we take for granted?

Regarding that, this story contains good news and bad news.

Let’s start with the good: Most of the supply chain is working just fine, at least so far. Tubbs can attest to it. In mid-March, amid U.S. panic buying, truck shipments surged. Tubbs hauled heavy loads of more than 30,000 pounds, delivering to stores where Americans were stocking up on Charmin, Clorox wipes, and bottled water.

“People were describing it like the Christmas season,” Tubbs said of the deliveries. His employer, J.B. Hunt, paid him a $500 bonus for working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Toilet paper and some food products will likely continue to sell quickly. Americans stuck at home are no longer taking restroom breaks at the office or eating in restaurants, places that purchase commercial-grade toilet paper and bulk food from wholesalers. Demand on local grocery stores is up. But the absorbent paper mills, running 24/7, can continue to restock shelves, and suppliers can shift food to the retail market.