Stranded in a pandemic

Rachel Adams first heard about “the zombie virus” in February. Rumors in Huánuco, Peru, said it attacked neural pathways and caused people to walk after they were dead. Within a week the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic replaced the science fiction stories. The first cases of COVID-19 hit Peru in early March.

Adams, 23, arrived in Peru last August. She planned to spend a year volunteering at Casa del Buen Trato Hovde, “House of Good Treatment,” a shelter for teen mothers, sexual abuse victims, and domestic violence survivors. The shelter offers safe housing while providing job coaching, workplace safety classes, and interview practice. After seven months, Adams had started to get to know the women at the shelter. She was thankful for the real-life experience before pursuing a master’s degree in social work.

Adams left work on Friday, March 13, not knowing she wouldn’t return. She never had the chance to say goodbye to her coworkers or the women at the house.

At 8 p.m. on March 15, Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra announced the country would undergo a two-week lockdown beginning at midnight, giving people four hours to get home. Vizcarra closed Peru’s borders and shut down commercial airports. Thousands of foreign visitors had no way to get home. U.S. Ambassador to Peru Krishna Urs left the country on March 20.

Hours after President Vizcarra’s March 15 announcement, Adams tried to contact the U.S. Embassy. She couldn’t get through until a few days later. She wouldn’t be back on U.S. soil for another 23 days. More than 40 days after Peru’s shutdown, more than 500 more Americans are still stuck in the country.

The reported number of Americans stuck in Peru changes constantly. Original estimates said 1,600 Americans were stranded, but the U.S. State Department says more than 8,000 Americans have returned to the U.S. from Peru. A public Facebook group called “Americans Stuck in Peru” (with more than 5,600 members) is full of stories of travelers still waiting to come home. The Facebook page is also full of frustrated complaints about the U.S. Embassy in Lima and State Department’s handling of the situation.

Ainsley Katz, 24, lives in Washington, D.C. She and a few other volunteers organized the Facebook group and several WhatsApp messaging groups immediately after the shutdown. Katz started helping because her father was stuck in Peru. He’s since made it home safely, but Katz continues to spend six or seven hours a day communicating with embassy representatives and the Americans still stranded.

Carlos Ortiz arrived in Peru in early March to help build a school. When the Peruvian government announced all airports were closing, he bought a last minute flight to get home to Miami. But the flight was canceled, and Ortiz was stuck in Arequipa. He joined the WhatsApp group Katz and other volunteers had started. The volunteer-initiated group is where he and many others are getting updates on flight possibilities: “The embassy is no help,” he says. Ortiz’s aunt died on April 12. He doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return home: “My life is at a standstill right now.”

Non-profit group Warrior Angels Rescue (WAR) is working to provide humanitarian flights from Peru to the U.S., but the group has been unable to get approval from the State Department. State is allowing flights by private companies Eastern Airlines and Solange Reps. Eastern flights cost upwards of $2,000, which some Americans are unable to afford.

WAR founder and President Valerie Edmondson Bolaños says State worked with WAR to organize three repatriation flights, but at the last minute “took over” the flights. (The State Department wouldn’t comment on the specifics of working with WAR but has said it's still working to coordinate the Eastern and Solange Reps flights to the U.S.) Bolaños says her organization continued to work with State: “WAR was completely OK with being an invisible partner, except for the sloppy execution of these flights.” WAR gave the State Department its lists of passengers, but Bolaños says State left many behind. Hours before a domestic flight inside Peru to get Americans to the capital of Lima left, State changed the flight to a 17-hour bus ride.