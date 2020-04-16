Storms and a pandemic create double trouble for the South

Just before deadly twin tornadoes surprised Seminary, Miss., Lydia Brooks made sure to snap an Easter afternoon photograph of her front yard. Dappled sun shone through the leaves of hundred-year-old live oaks, and a passel of kids smiled from an octagonal swing set built for 10. A pair of cowboy boots, caked with mud, sat tossed aside in the grass.

Moments later Brooks and her family huddled in a hallway of their home as violent winds cracked the slab, swiping the 12-foot tall Mahogany front door from its hinges and slinging glass shards across their backs. Outside, her prized live oaks landed on the family’s Ford Expedition, and the tin remains of six chicken houses—along with a smattering of odds-defying hens—blew from their neighbor’s pasture into theirs.

The Brooks family was among thousands of Southerners hit by the dual punch of Sunday’s storm surge and continuing fallout from COVID-19. On March 28, Lydia’s husband, Darrel, lost his oil field job. Now the 46-year-old is awaiting an insurance adjustor’s decision to learn if he’s lost his home as well. Until then, the threat of looters keeps them living in what’s left of it.

Still, over the hum of a generator Lydia said they’re thankful: “Nobody was hurt. Material things can come and go.”

The twisters killed 12 people in Mississippi and wreaked havoc in several neighboring states, claiming at least 22 more lives. The National Weather Service (NWS) Wednesday confirmed 56 tornadoes ripped through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. The storms also inflicted other damage: Flooding in Marshall County, Ala., caused roads to wash out. An hour west, lightning struck the steeple of Shoal Creek Baptist Church at Priceville. A state line north, 2 inches of rain lashed Nashville, Tenn., followed by snow flurries Tuesday morning.