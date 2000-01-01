Man knows not his time

Seized
Federal agents in California seized nearly $30 million worth of drugs after uncovering a smuggling tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border. The tunnel began in a warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico, and ended in another in San Diego. It was more than 2,000 feet long with a rail system, lighting, and ventilation shafts and an average depth of around 31 feet. San Diego authorities issued a statement citing a Drug Enforcement Administration estimate that the tunnel has been in use for several months. Authorities found 4,400 pounds of drugs inside the tunnel, including fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.