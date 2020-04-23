March 28—Faith Marshall/Dacula, Ga.

I enjoy your magazine because you are conservative but not Republican. Most political commentators don’t understand, but you do understand, that it is not Trump or Biden or Sanders, not Clinton or Obama, or any politician we need, but God.

March 28—Rick Flanders on wng.org

Joe Biden’s crony capitalism is just a little to the right of Bernie Sanders’ so-called democratic socialism. To see how far left they are, consider how Sanders has had plenty of nice things to say about the world’s worst dictators but only scorn for corporations.

March 28—Kim Milhoan/Kihei, Hawaii

As an anesthesiologist and a pastor’s wife, I understand that we must balance the cost of public health decisions against the value of human life. These analyses seem callous. But I pray that as more data become available we will discuss not just the economic costs of our interventions, but the spiritual, psychological, and social costs as well.

March 28—Sam Lochinger on wng.org

We are to live sacrificially, just as Jesus was obedient to the sacrifice set before Him. The Lord can use even this pandemic for His glory, and I pray to that end.

March 28—Melissa Smith on Facebook

I would love a return to beautiful things in every area of society. I’ve never understood why we spend money propagating ugliness when things could be beautiful instead.

March 28—Joanne Shannon on Facebook

The destruction of beauty is all around us. In music, for example, conservatories encourage composition students to compose music that produces angst in the listener.

March 28—Charis Crowley Johansen on Facebook

I have lived through 10 years of extreme memory loss related to anti-epileptic treatments. Andrée Seu Peterson’s observation, that sometimes we need to lose things to realize how miraculous life normally is, rings true in a beautiful way.

March 28—Kathy Peterson/Grant, Neb.

That’s me exactly. I once had an excellent memory and consequently some pretty bad study habits. Since then I’ve had a few medical mishaps that make easy memorizing impossible.

March 28—Steven Troyer/Millersburg, Ohio

This article on the Hansen’s disease colony at Carville is so pertinent. It could be part of a 10th-grade biology or eighth-grade American history class. Paul Brand played a key role in Carville’s history, and his book has breathtaking perspectives on how the body declares its Designer.

March 28—Anne Livingston on wng.org

Thank you for the reminder that God integrated His creation at every level and for addressing the economic reality of abortion. We divide money and morality at our peril.

March 28—Kristopher Marks on Facebook

Californians now find themselves victimized by the ultra-liberal proponents of big government they elected.

March 28—Roger Agness on Facebook

I remember when McDonald’s ran that promotion. No purchase was required, so I would hit the drive-thru hoping to obtain the winning piece. Never happened.

More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

March 28—Janet Piccione Kleeper on Facebook

This was such a great documentary. It was fascinating to watch how greed turned regular people into monsters.

March 28—Rebecca Brown/Keenesburg, Colo.

I read WORLD cover to cover. I love the reports on Christian ministries home or abroad, and the last two articles are the icing on the cake.

March 25—Erica Miller/Sioux Falls, S.D.

I have always appreciated WORLD’s reporting, but I appreciate it even more now amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful to have a trustworthy, accurate, and easily accessible news source that provides updates for our own country and many others as well.

March 21—Amanda Ohlrich on Facebook

The ease with which Europeans have accepted restrictions is far more than chilling. We cannot accept being fined for leaving our houses.

March 28—Leah Beecher/Avoca, N.Y.

Olasky’s historical perspective of Martin Luther’s response to the plagues of Europe was much more accurate and just shows more plain common sense than R.R. Reno’s perspective, which I read in its entirety.

March 17—Sharon Gamble on Facebook

I ended up crying myself just feeling the helplessness of Sophia Lee’s plight, and then loved her beautiful, unclenching of her fist in surrender to the One who will weave it all together for great good.

March 17—Diane Showers on Facebook

Life and marriage are full of situations we cannot control. It breaks the heart at times to have to make decisions that deny our hearts’ desires. I am so glad that our loving heavenly Father upholds us when our hearts break.

March 17—Nancy Gerst on Facebook

May the good Lord give Lee and her fiancé a blessed wedding soon, whether small or big. Thank you for sharing this heart-wrenching story.

March 17—Angie Griglione O’Connell on Facebook

A young couple in my church is facing this disappointment. Funerals and memorial services are going to be problematic as well. Many will be grieving in solitude.

March 17—Robynne Sherwood/Bend, Ore.

Lee’s article reminded me of the psalmists. They too had all our emotions, experiencing life’s ups and downs, and let it all out to our compassionate High Priest.

March 17—Amy Lake Boyd

I wonder how many school kids will come through this coronavirus crisis preferring homeschooling, and how many parents will realize homeschooling is not as bad or as scary as they imagined.

March 14—Paul J. Perrone

I commend Marvin Olasky for his ongoing interviews with George Friedman. I just finished his new book, The Storm Before the Calm, and recommend it. He is apparently becoming more philosophical with greater sense of the transcendent. May Olasky’s continuing conversations bring him closer to the Kingdom of God.

Feb. 29—Karen Cox/Waynesboro, Ga.

Regarding your interview with Carol Tobias of the National Right to Life Committee, personhood bills do have legal implications. In Roe v. Wade, Justice Harry Blackmun conceded that if a fetus is a “person,” it has a constitutional right to life. Protecting the unborn requires not sensitivity toward the “mushy middle” but bold resolve to speak Biblical truth and to be graciously forthright regarding our intent to see the unborn legally protected.

March 28—Michael Small/North Brookfield, Mass.

The Riverside Museum in Glasgow, Scotland, and Parliament Building in Edinburgh, Scotland, are also examples of architectural anarchy.