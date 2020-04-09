Feb. 29—Amy Flanders Bunch on Facebook

Thank you for WORLD’s children’s book recommen­dations! I look forward to them and always save those articles for future reference. They are a gold mine for parents.

—Holly Massie on Facebook

Children need parents to filter books. Parents should read some of the “objectionable” ones with their kids and discuss them. Banning books is not a good idea; teaching children to discern and think critically is.

—Gina Shatney on Facebook

I cried in a library reading Home in the Woods. It’s a really beautiful picture book.

Feb. 29—John Marshall/Columbia, Mo.

If I could change one thing about Trump and our politics, I would want a return to some semblance of civility. I don’t see voting for a Democrat, but political expediency is the only way I could justify voting for a man as flawed as Trump in terms of character and integrity.

—Sara Mosher Giesmann on Facebook

Trump isn’t perfect, but what he has done for the economy, employment, life issues, border security, and the military far outweighs his personal foibles.

—Nelson Banuchi on Facebook

If I had the power to change the Trump administration, I would remove Trump.

—Kathy Wilhelmi Dronebarger on Facebook

Trump should stop tweeting. Now. And do something to bring down the cost of medical insurance.

—Donna Salzer Menzies on Facebook

I didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 because I didn’t believe he was pro-life. Now the evidence is in. I will vote for him in 2020.

—Dwayne Greene/Lexington, S.C.

Trump is enjoying success, but I worry that as he challenges traditional limits of authority and divisions of power, more norms will fall. What happens when we get a socialist-leaning president with newly found executive power? What goes around comes around.

—Helen Christoff on Facebook

I am appalled that any Christian would vote for any of the Democratic candidates instead of Trump. Despite his obvious character flaws, he has accomplished much.

Feb. 29—Angie Norell on wng.org

Thank you to Mindy Belz for this column about the global effects of political games in Washington. Neither Democrats nor Republicans are winners in the impeachment mud-fest, and Ukrainians have paid a price for the show.

Feb. 29—H.L. Roberts Jr./Columbia, Tenn.

This interesting interview with Carol Tobias illustrates how the courts now govern our country rather than our elected representatives. She repeatedly refers to the U.S. Supreme Court as determining abortion law. Imagine what might happen if liberals get control of the court again.

Corrections

On the Road With Saint Augustine by James K.A. Smith quotes Augustine saying, “To desire the aid of grace is the beginning of grace” (“On the Augustinian road,” March 28, p. 33).

Under therapist Christopher Doyle, Nathan Gniewek sat in group therapy with other men while they attempted to visualize their emotionally wounded inner child (“No change allowed,” March 14, p. 57).