Liberty in a pandemic

BY THE END OF MARCH THE UNITED STATES​ was a far different place than when Falwell first declared Liberty would keep its campus open and classes would meet in-person. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States had shot up to more than 180,000, with about 850,000 cases worldwide. New York City became the new worldwide epicenter with more than half the U.S. cases at the time.

While the white U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort docked in New York, Liberty University sophomore Chelsea Stocki got used to a new normal. She could have gone back to East Brunswick, N.J.—miles from New York City. “I’m not going to go into the problem,” she told me. “I’m safer here.”

Instead of being in quarantine with her parents, Stocki stays with her five Liberty roommates, makes meals in her dorm room, and attends class via video conference. She and three roommates are on the track team, and they try to go for a run each day on one of the school’s tracks, maintaining 6 feet between other runners: “It’s probably one of the best parts of my day.”

Sophomore Mitch Fischer also decided to return to campus after spring break. His hometown of Albany, N.Y., was on lockdown and had 216 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the end of March. Since his mother has Crohn’s Disease—which compromises her immune system—Fischer thought it better to come back to Liberty when Falwell opened the possibility: “I didn’t want the added risk of going home to her.”

Anna Cashmore also elected to come back to Liberty after spending spring break in Florida. Her family lives in Buffalo, N.Y., which had 463 confirmed COVID-19 cases by March’s end. Her father has health problems, including a compromised immune system: “I don’t want to go home and risk getting my dad sick.”

All three students were grateful for Liberty opening campus to them. All three venture out of their dorm rooms and into Liberty’s main dining hall, Reber-Thomas, also known as the ROT—the one where Liberty police enforce the 10-at-a-time rule and students grab to-go boxes to take elsewhere. Cashmore said a few days ago she waited in line inside the ROT to get food. One of her friends walked up and got within 6 feet, and a dining hall worker yelled for him to back away.

Fischer, the sophomore from Albany, ate a meal in his car one day to make sure he didn’t get near anyone else, he said. In his first week back, he estimated his dorm was 85 percent empty and even more desolate the second week after classes resumed.

But even though campus staff are keeping students separated and facilities clean, not all students themselves are taking social distancing seriously. Stocki said inside the ROT is fine. But standing outside the building waiting to get in is different: “I hate standing in the lines outside because no one stands 6 feet apart. I have a 6-foot bubble, and no one is respecting that.”

In her first week back to campus, senior Ellie Richards turned down invitations to get-togethers and parties. She blames the administration for being too lax in early March, saying the first word students heard from administrators about the coronavirus was Falwell’s appearance on Fox & Friends: “The attitude of students will reflect what the administration’s putting out.”

BY THE END OF MARCH, COVID-19 NUMBERS began creeping up in Lynchburg too. At that point, the city had five confirmed cases. The Central Virginia Health District—of which Lynchburg and surrounding counties are a part—had 11 cases. One was a Liberty student—an online student living in Lynchburg. Three Liberty students had tested for COVID-19: one tested negative, one positive, and one test still pending as of publication of this story. Liberty had asked several students to quarantine because they either came back from a spring break trip to New York City or had been around those students.

On March 29, the New York Times reported up to 12 Liberty students were exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms after returning to campus after spring break. Falwell denied Elizabeth Williamson’s Times report. The story attributed that number to a local doctor, Thomas Eppes, president of a practice whose physicians operate Liberty’s student health center and who informally advised Falwell before Liberty’s spring break. Eppes told me he did not tell the Times reporter 12 students were showing symptoms: “That was a rather remarkable overstatement on her part.”

Other media outlets published news stories or opinion pieces critical of Liberty and Falwell. But the school and its president took criticism from one source they’re not accustomed to: the city of Lynchburg.

On March 24, Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy criticized Falwell and Liberty for allowing any students on campus: “We have heard too many mixed messages around the country about COVID-19, and this is yet another example.”

Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek told me once she and the mayor heard about Liberty’s plans to allow students to return to campus at will, they called and texted Falwell. A conversation with Falwell left them with the impression there would only be a few hundred international students on campus. “Then, low and behold, his website says, ‘Kids, you can come back if you want to,’” Svrcek told me. Falwell has since said he never told the city officials he’d go so far as to close dorms to those who wanted to come back.

Will opening the campus to anyone who wanted to come back mean more COVID-19 infections? I asked Eppes whether the possibility of those spreading COVID-19 being asymptomatic should make colleges more restrictive, not less: “True social distancing would have said you close down everything. … [Falwell] did what he perceived to be the right thing for the students of the school.”

On March 29, administrators estimated only 1,045 students remained on campus. After the criticisms, Liberty began further restrictions on campus. On March 25, Liberty closed recreation facilities to students. On March 29, Liberty announced any new students returning to campus would have to self-quarantine for 14 days on a property 2 miles from campus. A day later, Gov. Northam issued a stay-at-home order that also halted all colleges’ in-person classes still going on, which ended classes for Liberty’s aviation school. Falwell wrote an op-ed for Newsweek defending the college’s decisions. Calum Best, the senior who took video of students grouping close together, said more seem to be taking social distancing seriously.

The operational moves bring Liberty more in line with what other colleges and universities have done. But Svrcek said waiting so long to make such moves may endanger the community: “The risk was compounded by the action that the president of the university took. And that scares me for my community.”