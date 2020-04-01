Inside the outbreak: Creative coronavirus help

Medical equipment and staff are in high demand as hospitals reach peak capacity under the steady influx of COVID-19 patients. New York alone has almost half of the country’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus. In New York City, the mayor said the hospitals only have enough masks and gloves to last the week. Yesterday, the governor called for doctors and nurses around the country come to help the beleaguered state. Here’s what other groups are doing to address the same shortages:
• A New York University medical school announced last week it would allow students to graduate early to get more medical personnel into hospitals fighting the coronavirus. Students from the class of 2020 are eligible if they have already fulfilled their graduation requirements and if they will volunteer to join a New York University hospital starting in April.
• Dyson—a British company known for making fans and vacuum cleaners—is switching gears to start manufacturing ventilators. According to CNN, Dyson designed and built its own new ventilator in 10 days after receiving a request from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The company’s founder said the ventilators will be ready in early April.
• Airbnb is pitching in by offering free or subsidized housing to 100,000 first responders, relief workers, and healthcare professionals. Airbnb will waive fees for hosts using the platform during the crisis and invites them to offer their housing for free if possible. In downtown New York, the Four Seasons hotel is also offering free housing to medical workers.
• A handful of ABC TV shows are donating prop medical equipment from their sets to local hospitals. The medical drama Grey’s Anatomy contributed gloves and surgical gowns, and the spinoff show Station 19 gave away 300 N95 masks, which can protect against COVID-19.
• A mattress company in Georgia is donating 10,000 mattresses to New York City hospitals. Serta Simmons Bedding is completing the donation in partnership with Relief Bed International, a nonprofit that provides bedding to homeless shelters. The company says it can inexpensively produce up to 20,000 beds per day if the need for mattresses continues.
