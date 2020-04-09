Healing and hope

It started with fatigue on March 9—a heavy feeling, like his joints were tied with weights, or like he had just run a marathon. Ryan Anderson, assistant pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tenn., didn’t think too much of it. He had a busy Sunday the day before, and he had lost an hour of sleep due to daylight saving. And fatigue was not an unusual symptom for a pastor of 750 worshippers and a father of three young daughters.

Anderson went to bed early that night. But the next day, he woke up still exhausted. When his body started burning with a fever, Anderson decided to leave the church office early and go home. Even then, he didn’t think he might have contracted COVID-19.

But he woke up feverish and aching the next morning. A physician friend suggested take a test for the coronavirus: Other people in the area had been testing positive. Some of them had been at the same school event Anderson had attended the previous weekend. A day later, Anderson received the results: He had COVID-19.

Anderson was one of the first individuals in Tennessee to test positive for COVID-19. I talked to several Christians who tested positive for the novel coronavirus who have now recovered. They all experienced mild versions of the virus: fever, cough, body aches, and loss of taste and smell. But no shortness of breath or hospitalizations. One man I talked to is watching his daughter fight COVID-19 for her life. Yet in all these cases, God taught and comforted them—even during their suffering.

Anderson wasn’t afraid when he tested positive—he’s 42 and healthy, and his symptoms didn’t seem medically serious. But he was frustrated about the inconvenience of self-quarantine. His family had been looking forward to visiting the Grand Canyon during spring break, but they had to cancel that trip. He shut himself in a guest room to keep his family safe (so far, nobody has exhibited any symptoms). His wife would leave breakfast, lunch, and dinner by the door. Once he heard her footsteps fade, he would crack his door to retrieve food he didn’t have any appetite to eat. He would chat with his daughters via FaceTime, even though they were in the same house.

It was a bizarre feeling being a prisoner inside his own house, kind of “like the Count of Monte Cristo,” Anderson recalled: “What was the most difficult thing for me was not the physical sickness. It was the relational isolation from the people you know and love and care about. … I missed my friends and I missed my parishioners and I missed my people.”

Life was also changing rapidly for people all over the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic one day after he got tested. A few days later, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines on canceling or postponing mass gatherings. The next day, President Donald Trump announced a strict set of guidelines restricting Americans’ daily activities for the next 15 days. Shops and restaurants shuttered, highways emptied, and schools across the nation shut down.

Life moved slowly for Anderson as his body battled the worst of the illness. He felt some lung irritation, a tingly shiver down his chest as though he had just gone for a run in freezing temperatures. He lost his sense of taste and smell. His temperature rose, ebbed, and rose. His body ached terribly. Sometimes he didn’t have the mental energy to read his Bible for long. Then as he gradually recovered his strength, Anderson battled boredom and screen-time fatigue. He soon tired of reading books on his Kindle, tired of watching TV, and of scrolling through social media feeds and emails on his cell phone.

Sometimes he sat still and stared out the window for hours, watching cardinals and robins chirp and welcome a beautiful spring that’s otherwise been disastrous for the world. And those were the moments when he enjoyed “a real kindness” from God, Anderson said. God reminded him of Matthew 6:25-34. “Consider the birds in the air. I’m going to take care of you, Ryan. Don’t worry about your life.”

Those moments of silence and solitude were involuntary at first. But Anderson found himself appreciating the forced slowness and stillness. So he began asking: What are the daily hurries he can safely relinquish while still accomplishing his work and taking care of those around him? Why does he set a pressuring mental pace for himself? Even in a pandemic, why the urge to pile his day with more “busy stuff”?

Even for a pastor, moments of spiritual sabbath are hard to achieve. What new spiritual disciplines could he develop during semi-isolation and make his new normal? How can he shepherd others to do that too? How, in the Age of the Coronavirus, can the Church continue to do what Christ called her to do: share the good news to the world and care for the sick, poor, old, and lonely?