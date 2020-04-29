Essential confusion

Come springtime, Logos Bookstore in Dallas is typically hopping.

For 45 years, Logos has sold Christian books out of its storefront in a cute, candy-colored shopping center in the heart of Dallas, just across from Southern Methodist University. Customers filter in from the sidewalk to browse, while regulars chat up longtime owners Rick and Susan Lewis.

“For us, Easter is almost as big as Christmas,” Susan Lewis said. “And usually we're packed, and we do a lot of business. So it was very, very different this year.”

For over a month, Lewis has tried to make do with phone orders alone. Some customers have intentionally overpaid to help them out. Still, she estimates the bookshop is making 10 to 25 percent of its usual spring sales. The decrease in traffic was brought on first by an emergency order from Dallas County on March 23, then reinforced statewide on April 2. Only “essential businesses” were to remain open, from the obvious—grocery stores, auto repair shops—to the more surprising, like gun retailers and liquor stores. Sadly for loyal Logos patrons, bookstores weren’t on the list.

Of course, Logos isn’t an outlier. Entire world economies are in upheaval as attempts to contain COVID-19 cases forced business closures. Little by little, government leaders are reopening economies, rolling out recovery plans in phases.

But experts, such as CDC director Robert Redfield, have warned that a “second wave” of infections this winter may be worse than the first. Even as shops throw open the shutters with hopefulness this spring, round two of business closures may be mere months away. Round one left the economy reeling, and lawmakers now have an opportunity to assess what worked when shutting down businesses—but also what could improve if the world faces a similar crisis in the future.

State and local governments’ emergency orders have varied, and so has the yardstick that determines which businesses are permitted to keep their doors open. Scott Pearson, a business professor at Palm Beach Atlantic University, said small businesses will be particularly affected by the upheaval, since many don’t have the easy access to capital that larger businesses have.

“There will be a lot of cases where those businesses won't make it,” he said. “And such a large portion of our employment in this country is from small businesses. So if those small businesses go under, that's a lot of employment that goes under as well.”

Lewis wondered if Logos could have kept its doors open, observing social distancing, disinfecting regularly, and allowing only a few customers in at a time. What makes a business “essential,” anyway?

“I guess it makes another question, essential to whom? Our customers say we are essential to them, to their wellbeing, to their spiritual journeys, to their state of mind, to their happiness, and many other things,” Lewis said.

The Lewises think they’ll rebound once stay-at-home orders are lifted. But others may not have that experience. Julie Norine is one-half of the Dallas-based photography business Matt & Julie Weddings. She and her husband—the other half—bought their first home right before the Texas mandate forced the cancellation or postponement of all of their booked photography sessions during what would have been a busy season, with weddings, senior portraits, and outdoor family photo sessions.

They’re unlikely to make up for lost income later in the year, since every shoot rescheduled means that future date is unavailable to other would-be customers.

“I would say 50 percent of the yearly income [lost] would be a conservative number,” Norine said.

Norine is particularly frustrated, since photography can be done from a safe distance of six-plus feet. Pearson said lawmakers should consider broadening their standards for which businesses should close.

“‘Essential and nonessential’ is not the only criteria. There's ‘safe and unsafe,’” Pearson noted. “Different jobs have different characteristics in terms of social distancing. And if we believe that a six-foot distance is sufficient, then certainly there are jobs that one could do without violating that, even if they happen to fall into somebody else's perception of what's nonessential.”

From county to county, state to state, rules have been applied differently, adding to the murkiness. At one point, Dallas County required high-touch businesses like salons to close. But until Texas expanded that order to cover the entire state, Dallas residents were able to drive to neighboring counties for haircuts.

“This is really the challenge that we face when we try to dub someone ‘essential or nonessential,’ because there are many things I'm convinced are probably nonessential,” Pearson said. “And perhaps for 99 percent of the population it isn’t essential. But I also don't know about the 1 percent for which that might be essential.”

Craft stores, too, were initially forced to shutter in Dallas, as County Judge Clay Jenkins sent police to serve a cease-and-desist order at a North Dallas Hobby Lobby. At an April news conference, Jenkins said the action was necessary to enforce his emergency order and protect the public.