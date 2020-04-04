Elective procedure, essential fight

As the epicenter of the coronavirus shifted to New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN on March 29 that the city only had enough medical supplies to last a week. Doctors in some New York hospitals have reportedly resorted to reusing their N95 masks due to the supply shortage, and the nationwide shortfall makes it unlikely that hospitals will be able to meet rising demand as COVID-19 patients continue to flow in.

To prevent other supply shortages, governors in some states have banned all elective or nonessential medical procedures. Some abortion providers flouted the orders and continued to provide abortions. But pro-life groups and some conservative government officials pushed back: In states including Texas, Ohio, and Alabama, pro-life groups took the issue to court to determine the definition of “essential” and which procedures deserve the coveted equipment.

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine issued his state’s ban of nonessential medical procedures on March 17, becoming one of the first state governments to do so. “By postponing elective hospital procedures that are safe to delay, we can protect patients and providers,” he said. “This will also help us preserve critically short supplies of [personal protective equipment] and preserve inpatient beds and other equipment for critically ill patients.”

According to Dewine’s office, the Ohio Hospital Association estimates the amount of personal protective equipment Ohio needs to fight the state’s COVID-19 cases equals the amount available in the whole country.

“Abortionists usually wear a mask with a face shield, sterile gloves, and a surgical gown,” said Dr. Karysse Trandem, the medical director of pro-life group Save the Storks in Naples, Fla. “This is exactly what is required for taking care of COVID-19 patients, and what most hospitals are now requiring all employees to wear at all times.”

That’s why pro-life groups in the state protested when they discovered local abortion businesses were still open and offering abortions. “If abortion is a choice, then it’s certainly elective,” said Mark Harrington of Created Equal, an Ohio group that called on the governor to hold abortion facilities accountable. Pro-abortion groups have chosen to operate under the language of choice, said Harrington, so “this is the time to hold them accountable for that.”

Emergency surgeries on a woman’s reproductive system usually relate to cancer, Trandem said. Other conditions that fit the bill include hemorrhaging in the uterus, a cesarean section at full-term, or ovarian torsion, in which a twist in the ovary cuts off blood supply. All of these, said Trandem, are life-threatening: “Like, physical life or death. Not just a perceived emotional distress.”