COVID-19 shines a spotlight on hospital bioethics

In early April, a group of Covenant College students in Bioethics 171 met on Google Hangouts to go through a drill for how to allocate scarce medical resources after a mass casualty. Pretending to be a hospital ethics committee, they had 20 minutes to decide who of 10 patients deserved three beds in an intensive care unit. The prompt read, “The triage officer complains that he has never had to make the decision to ‘kill someone by denying them care,’ and has frantically called the committee together to decide which of the victims should be given a bed.”

The students read through short biographical and medical details of each patient needing intensive care. Some patients were young, some old, some had children, some had insurance, some were uninsured. Two were already in intensive care beds—would the committee move them out of the intensive care unit (ICU) to make room for sicker patients?

“What a can of worms,” said Sam Miller, one of the students looking over the prompt.

“I really don’t like this,” said Noah McKay, another student.

Covenant philosophy professor Bill Davis, who serves on the ethics committee at a local hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., assigned this exercise, which he has done many times with his bioethics classes over the years. But he had never done it in the middle of a pandemic when hospitals across the country were having the same deliberations about the real possibility of shortages.

Two days later, the local hospital called Davis to a meeting where the staff went over the real-life protocol for a shortage scenario in the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after the hospital meeting, Davis hosted his bioethics class.

“We’ve been practicing for this sort of thing for 10 years,” Davis told the class. The hospital has scripts for telling patients if they can’t get a ventilator. “We can literally pray that it doesn’t happen. I don’t want to spend time explaining to people, ‘No, this is why you didn’t get a ventilator, we love you, you’re going to die’… I’m trained to do it, I don’t want to do it.”

Bioethicists in hospitals across the country are preparing for shortages in ICU beds, limited ventilators, limited staff, and little time to make decisions about how to allocate care. In New York, public officials thought hospitals might run out of ventilators last week, as the city experienced what was supposed to be the peak of the virus outbreak.