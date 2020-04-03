Battle-tested

AS WE TALKED, New York’s nightly 7 p.m. cheer for healthcare workers went up in the background: people banging pans out their windows and hollering their thanks. In Central Park, New Yorkers lined up on the crest of a grassy hill overlooking the recently opened Samaritan’s Purse field hospital, clapped, and cheered.

Mt. Sinai had requested the Christian humanitarian group’s help when its hospital system was overwhelmed, and on April 1, Samaritan’s Purse (SP) doctors were busy treating their first seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the tents. SP leaders were already in discussions with Mt. Sinai about the possibility of setting up an additional field hospital to handle overflow.

SP brought more than beds and supplies to Manhattan. It brought experience from limited resource settings. SP’s Dr. Elliott Tenpenny, who is overseeing the Central Park field hospital, served as chief resident in emergency medicine at the Mayo Clinic and worked for years in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including during the recent Ebola outbreak.

The first day the field hospital had patients from Mt. Sinai, Tenpenny put his head together with SP’s Dr. Lance Plyler, who oversaw Ebola treatment in Liberia. At one point in the 2014 outbreak, Plyler had to make an agonizing decision: who between two sick medical staffers would get the one course of a limited experimental drug to treat Ebola. Plyler and Tenpenny know shortages, and they were working to make sure they had the right supplies and staff in place as patients were arriving in ambulances, pulling in from Fifth Avenue.

The design of the COVID-only hospital, which went from a grassy field to a complex with a functioning intensive care unit in 72 hours, comes from SP’s experience working in war zones and in epidemics. The complex has an Ebola-inspired water tank filled with chlorinated water that pumps into sinks around the hospital for decontamination. Staff built wooden troughs where they can push supplies with a cue stick from the cold “safe” zone through to the hot zone, which they presume to be contaminated with the virus and where everyone must wear full personal protective equipment. Mt. Sinai staff liked the trough design.

According to SP head of international relief Ken Isaacs, Spain and Canada had requested another one of the field hospitals, but he said, “our shelves are empty. … [W]e want to do more, but we’re maxed out.” Many SP staff members are stuck in countries around the world with travel restrictions, and other vetted medical personnel are already responding to the virus in their own communities.

Isaacs, at devotions outside in Central Park the morning before patients arrived, talked to staff about the possibility that some of them might get sick, or some might die. “They trust the Lord. They’re smart. … These people have put their lives on the lines, in cholera and cyclones and earthquakes.” He thinks New York overall, though, isn’t prepared for the loss that’s coming: “The city is going to be shocked.”

Across town, ICU nurse K.J. Rackley was reporting for her night shift at one of the city’s top hospitals, in an ICU that was full with 21 COVID-19 patients. Two of those seriously sick patients were top doctors from the hospital. (WORLD is withholding the name of the hospital due to media restrictions on staff). The hospital was one of the earliest to stop elective surgeries, a decision that cost the hospital financially but allowed it to be one of the better-prepared hospitals in the city. The hospital converted almost all of its operating rooms to ICUs for virus patients.

Rackley became a nurse because she hoped to serve overseas in resource-limited places, but she hadn’t served in such a setting, until now. “People get frustrated about simple things being available to us, because we’re used to having everything we need right away,” she said. “I have been loving this in a weird way, because it feels like a taste of what I want to do, having to be creative, having to come up with other things that can be used for something else. That spurs me on.”

She’s also found it to be an opportunity to encourage her coworkers. During her night shift, her church sent pizza for the staff. She was happy to be able to tell her coworkers that her church cared about them and was praying for them.

In Staten Island, Dr. Janet Kim of Beacon Christian Community Health Center was checking in on patients with the virus (Beacon is one of the few outpatient clinics offering COVID-19 testing) as well as the clinic’s usual patients with hypertension or pregnancies. Most of her telemedicine visits now are with people who have COVID-19 symptoms.

The clinic works in an ethnically diverse, lower-income community, and is helping local hospitals overloaded with patients. Kim thought back to 9/11, when she was in medical school in the city and her husband was working as a doctor. In that stressful moment, some people turned to God, but she noticed a lot of others became “very cynical and hardened.” She worries that might happen now among New York medical staff, faced with the shock of having patients they can’t help.

“They can’t do anything because there’s no treatment, no intervention that’s been proven to work. They’ve risked everything including their own life,” she said. “If you don’t go into that with the right perspective, it’s going to make you very bitter. … I pray that people will see that there is still a good God above all this.”