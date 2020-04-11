An adaptation of the Gospels worth watching

None of this is to suggest the show is perfect. Sets and costumes occasionally show evidence of budget constraints. A few of the actors overplay their roles (though it’s near miraculous how good the cast of mostly unknowns are overall). And every once in a while, the script invents dialogue for Jesus that isn’t as careful as it should be. The moment he asks Nicodemus what his heart is telling him is probably the worst offender. Jesus knew better than anyone how deceitful our hearts are, so it’s unlikely he would have asked the Pharisee what he believed in those words.
But this feels more like rare carelessness than intentional mischaracterization, especially since the rest of the scene is so earnest in capturing the spirit of John, Chapter 3. It would take a Pharisaical spirit indeed to impugn the whole over a minor quibble.
The Chosen’s pilot made a fair bit of news a couple of years ago when Jenkins first released it. If you’ve already viewed that, I’d recommend you watch further. While that episode is by no means bad, it’s the weakest of the series, which gets stronger as it goes.
Put simply, The Chosen is one of the most engaging Bible-inspired productions I’ve seen. Surprisingly funny and relatable, we continue watching episode after episode not because we feel obligated to support it as a dutiful Christians, but because it’s compelling and hard to stop.
VidAngel has made The Chosen free for viewing on its streaming platform throughout April, or you can watch it through a free dedicated app on iPhone or Android, as I did. Jenkins does pop up now and then to appeal for contributions to film more episodes. To that I’ll only say that when I was done viewing, I donated, eager to see what he and his team do with season 2.