A pandemic for trees

Accused

The spy trial of Paul Whelan began in Moscow on April 13. The Russian government accused the former U.S. Marine of espionage after authorities found a USB flash drive in his apartment that they claim contained secret information. Russian security arrested Whelan in December 2018 and he has been in prison ever since. During these 16 months he has not been able to speak to family or friends, U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan said in an interview with the BBC. The diplomat called it a trial without any proof. Authorities have denied Sullivan permission to attend court during Whelan’s trial or talk to the defendant. Whelan says he is innocent and that a friend left the USB in his room. His lawyer argued for postponing the trial, like many others during the pandemic, saying Whelan’s case is high-profile and should not be heard in a locked-down courtroom. That argument failed to persuade the court.