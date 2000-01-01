A pandemic for trees

Recovered
U.K. resident Connie Titchen, age 106, has recovered from the coronavirus. Titchen, a great-grandmother of eight, was born in 1913 and lived through two World Wars. She was admitted to a Birmingham, England, hospital with what she thought was pneumonia and was soon diagnosed with COVID-19. After three weeks of fighting, her doctors said, Titchen was virus-free. Nurses lined the hall to clap as she was wheeled out to go home, according to media reports. Titchen said in a statement that she felt “very lucky” and was eager to see her family.