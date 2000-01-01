Quick Takes

Breaking and exiting

He may have burgled his house, but at least the man Oklahoma City media has termed the “polite burglar” offered his victim a hearty handshake. Police say an Oklahoma City resident went downstairs to check on a noise he heard in the night while his wife and three children were upstairs. When the homeowner flipped on the lights, he saw a stranger seemingly frozen in his living room. The intruder began explaining that he was hiding from the police, but then shook the homeowner’s hand, reassured him nothing had been stolen, and exited back through the window he had entered through earlier. Once outside, the man closed the window and ran off. Police, who had been tracking the suspect via helicopter, later picked him up hiding in a nearby ditch.