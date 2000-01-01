Quick Takes

Missing millions

More than $53 million worth of bitcoins seized by police in Ireland has been lost due to a missing fishing tackle box. Authorities in Ireland sentenced Clifton Collins in 2017 to five years in jail after he was arrested for distributing marijuana. It turns out Collins had invested some of his drug money in bitcoins in late 2011 and early 2012 when prices were less than $5 per bitcoin. In February, when the officials revealed to The Irish Times that it had confiscated Collins’ 6,000 bitcoins, a single bitcoin was worth nearly $8,900. But though the police have confiscated the accounts, officials are unable to access them: Collins’ account keys were hidden in a fishing tackle box that his landlord threw out after Collins landed in jail.