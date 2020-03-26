Modern-day slaves

40.3 million

The number of slaves in the world, according to the Walk Free Foundation’s 2018 Global Slavery Index. The total number of slaves included 24.9 million persons working in forced labor (including those trafficked for sex) and 15.4 million persons in forced marriages. The United States was rated as low in terms of numbers of slaves and as strong in terms of government responses. However, the United States ranked the highest in terms of imports of products at risk of being produced by slave labor, with $144 billion in such imports.

$200.1

The potential value (in billions of U.S. dollars) of slave-made laptops, computers, and mobile phones imported into G20 countries.

$127.7

The potential value (in billions of U.S. dollars) of slave-made garments imported into G20 countries.

104.6

The number of slaves per 1,000 persons in North Korea, giving the country the highest prevalence of modern slavery.

93

The number of slaves per 1,000 persons in Eritrea, giving the country the second-highest prevalence of modern slavery.

All numbers come from the 2018 Global Slavery Index