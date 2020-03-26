 Skip to main content

More

Search form

Welcome, Guest

Latest

Features

Voices

Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /

Notebook

Lifestyle / Sports / Money / Medicine / Technology / Religion / Media / Health / Education / Politics / History / Immigration / Law

Journals

Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /

Culture

Books / Children's Books / Music / Arts / Q&A / Television / Movies

Dispatches

Quotables / Human Race / News / Quick Takes

Masthead

Dispatches News

Modern-day slaves

Post Date: March 26, 2020 - Issue Date: April 11, 2020

Modern-day slaves

(Illustration by Krieg Barrie)

40.3 million

The number of slaves in the world, according to the Walk Free Foundation’s 2018 Global Slavery Index. The total number of slaves included 24.9 million persons working in forced labor (including those trafficked for sex) and 15.4 million persons in forced marriages. The United States was rated as low in terms of numbers of slaves and as strong in terms of government responses. However, the United States ranked the highest in terms of imports of products at risk of being produced by slave labor, with $144 billion in such imports.

$200.1 

The potential value (in billions of U.S. dollars) of slave-made laptops, computers, and mobile phones imported into G20 countries.

$127.7

The potential value (in billions of U.S. dollars) of slave-made garments imported into G20 countries.

104.6 

The number of slaves per 1,000 persons in North Korea, giving the country the highest prevalence of modern slavery.

93

The number of slaves per 1,000 persons in Eritrea, giving the country the second-highest prevalence of modern slavery.

All numbers come from the 2018 Global Slavery Index