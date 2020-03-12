March madness

AT BREAKFAST IN CHARLESTON, Biden didn’t talk much about how he would pay for his plans, but he seemed at ease in the crowd of churchgoers from around the state. He mentioned his Catholicism and quoted from the book of James: “Faith without works is dead.”

But in the same state where a priest had just applied ashes to Biden’s forehead, another priest had denied communion to the candidate just a few months before.

Robert Morey, a Catholic priest in Florence, S.C., told a local newspaper he withheld communion from Biden during a late October visit because of Biden’s pro-abortion views: “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside church teaching.”

During his decades as a senator from Delaware, Biden held a position that was once more common in the party: Abortion is a tragedy, but it should remain legal. For decades, the Democratic platform said abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.” In 2012, party leaders said they supported “safe and legal abortion, regardless of ability to pay.”

In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton called for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment—a measure that forbids federal funding for most abortions—and the party platform followed.

Biden didn’t publicly go along. At a public forum last June, he said he still supported Hyde. The backlash was swift: Pro-abortion groups and the other major Democratic candidates lambasted him for a position the party held for decades. Within 24 hours, Biden caved: He said he now supported approving federal funds for abortions. For Kristen Day, the longtime executive director of Democrats for Life, Biden’s reversal was an “extreme disappointment.” Day grabbed national attention earlier this year when she asked former candidate Pete Buttigieg in a televised town hall if he thought the Democratic Party had a place for pro-life Democrats. Buttigieg dodged the question.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders didn’t. When a moderator asked the Vermont senator the same question a couple of weeks later, Sanders replied, “I think being pro-choice is an essential part of being a Democrat.”

At the rally in Columbia, S.C., Sanders championed abortion. He condemned conservatives who “say they want the government off their backs,” but who don’t support abortion: “I say to those hypocrites, It’s women who should be able to control their bodies, not the government.”

Whatever Biden thinks about pro-life Democrats, his flip on Hyde shows he firmly toes the pro-abortion line. In a New York Times survey about abortion, Biden said he supports federal funding for Planned Parenthood, he favors requiring judicial nominees to support Roe v. Wade as settled law, and he wouldn’t consider a pro-life running mate.

Day says the candidates’ hard line on abortion is distressing. In a hotel conference room near downtown Charleston during the week before the South Carolina primary, Day led a press conference for the handful of journalists who showed up. She said Democratic candidates are alienating millions of pro-life Democratic voters.

A few other pro-life Democrats were on hand, including Terrisa Bukovinac (see “Unconventional ally,” Feb. 15, 2020). Bukovinac clutched a model of a 22-week-old unborn baby. The lifelike model had fully formed fingers, toes, ears, and facial features, and it felt heavy. (The pregnancy website What to Expect says a 22-week-old unborn baby is about the weight and length of a 1-pound bag of sugar.)

A few hours later, Senate Democrats defeated a bill to ban abortion after 20 weeks. They also blocked a bill that would have required physicians to extend life-saving medical care to babies who survive abortions.

Harriet Bradley, head of the Georgia chapter of Democrats for Life, told reporters she knows pro-life Democrats leaving the party over abortion: “They will leave for that one issue because the life of the unborn is so important to them. It’s important to me.”

THE NEXT FEW WEEKS will be crucially important for Biden and Sanders.

Though Sanders wasn’t far behind Biden in the delegate count after Super Tuesday, he faced another round of primaries with uphill battles over the coming weeks. Sanders likely would need major victories in at least a few states to regain his momentum. (After the massive turnaround on Super Tuesday, Biden shouldn’t think another reversal is impossible, but the path looks tough for Sanders.)

As the heat cranks up on Biden, he’ll likely face questions about lapses during some of his recent public appearances. He stumbled when he quoted the Declaration of Independence, and he also referenced “Super Thursday.” (Biden has acknowledged he struggles with a stuttering problem, and that could be affecting his speech in some cases.) He should also anticipate questions about Ukraine and impeachment.

In the meantime, talk of a contested convention has grown quieter, though it’s still mathematically possible one of the candidates may not reach the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the nomination ahead of the Democratic National Convention in July.

Still, Sanders didn’t appear to be winding down. His supporters are intensely loyal, and some have already discussed strategy for the convention if Biden doesn’t lock down the nomination ahead of the national meeting.

At the Columbia, S.C., rally, Sanders supporter Derrick Reeves tapped into the devotion many of Sanders’ followers express: “He’s the only candidate who’s ever really spoken to me, and I’m 42 years old.” If the party does head to a contested convention, Reeves said he’d like to go: “I’d like to see millions of us showing up and demanding a legitimate candidate.”

It’s the kind of dramatic showdown most Democratic leaders likely hope to avoid. Going into a general election battle against Trump, Democrats want to ditch an unofficial slogan that’s dogged them through the primary season: Divided we stand.