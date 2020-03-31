Inside the outbreak: Scarry times in scary times, Chapter 9

Here’s Chapter 9 of What Do Socially Isolated People Do All Day? Let us know what you’ve been up to at editor@wng.org.

Social isolation means more family time for many of us. Here’s how two families are using that time:

Leah Beecher, her husband, and four daughters live in Avoca, N.Y. Leah says: “The novelty of being home all day with your family members (like it’s the pre-industrial revolution) has most definitely worn off. My husband and I and our four school-age daughters stick to a routine: up at 8 a.m., breakfast and reading the Psalms together with schoolwork, working from home, and housework to follow. On Sundays we sing worship songs accompanied by an acoustic guitar and share what we read in the Bible that week. For lunch we buy take-out from a local restaurant and watch a documentary. Because let’s face it: There has been a whole lot of binge-comedy-movie-watching during the week.”

Julie Sokol is a single parent of an autistic teen. She writes: “Since his school closed, he’s been camped out in his bed working on anime drawings and keeping up with online chats. He’s an introvert and finds much of this new arrangement to be a natural fit. I telework downstairs. My Siamese cat sits at the front window and watches all the new passersby in our neighborhood. My son and I usually make a nice lunch together, go on quick bike rides, look up his friends’ houses on Google Maps, and talk about memories with friends.”

Chapter 8, from Monday, March 30, 2020

Here's the eighth edition of What Do Socially Isolated People Do All Day!

Some people are running out of things to do during their time at home, but in Austin, Texas, Cindy Seaton is staying busy. She writes: “My husband and I work from home—he is an Oracle Cloud Training Manager and I’m a 1031 tax-deferred exchange coordinator. We’re guiding our 16-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter through homeschooling without the resources of a co-op and dual credit classes at the community college. My parents are healthy, but we’re helping them around the house cleaning and running errands. For our neighbors, we’re delivering water or supplies to friends who need them and shipping toilet paper to colleagues in other states.”

Lee Pitts teaches journalism at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, and is the associate dean of the World Journalism Institute. “Launching my first online college class session, I did not know what to expect,” he said. “Would students be ready to learn after a two-week break? Would everyone be able to log-in from time zones all around the nation? Would they even care about learning at this moment? But student after student popped into my Zoom meeting. Near perfect attendance. They smiled at each other, waved, and gave tours of their bedrooms. New students even joined the class: Gibby and Leon. Two cats. As the students peeked at one another’s pets and posters, I realized they weren’t giddy about my upcoming lecture. They were just happy to see each other. A campus community broken, now reunited.”

Chapter 7, from Friday, March 27, 2020

Today's edition of What Do Socially Isolated People Do All Day? features two examples from outside the United States.

Prema Sunder and her husband, Sam, live in India. Prema writes: “The deadly virus is very much here in Chennai. They call it the ‘imported virus,’ as it was first found in people returning from other countries. Most of those who had it were elite and middle-class people who could isolate themselves. But now cases are appearing among those who haven’t traveled overseas, and it is spreading to the community. Our people in villages are very poor in hygiene and most are day laborers. How are they going to survive this lockdown? Already we hear of people going without food. Sam and I do not go anywhere. All the ministry centers are closed. We organize fasting prayers within our homes and have virtual worship in most churches. We thank God for it!”

Michael Kearney is a Ph.D. student at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, Poland. He writes: “Europe shut down during my semester abroad, so I’m riding out the virus in a dorm room in Poland till June—feeling sometimes like an inmate, sometimes like a patient, sometimes like a monk. The monkish times are the best. Silence is important; breaking the silence is also important. I read out loud. I pray out loud. I sing a bit before bed. I dictate essays to myself. I listen to the church bells. I curl up in the afternoon sun and take a nap. I fret over the day’s international headlines and their implications. I sing a bit more.”

Chapter 6, from Thursday, March 26, 2020

How are kids handling social isolation? For What Do Socially Isolated People Do All Day, Chapter 6, three kids tell us what's keeping them busy.

Desarose Stewart, 12, lives 40 miles above the Arctic Circle in the Inupiat village of Kobuk, Alaska. Here’s her take: “Hours after Kobuk’s social isolation rule was announced, men snowmobiled onto the ice-locked river hunting caribou for Kobuk. The hunters dropped off one or two of these reindeer-like animals to every household. For 10 hours my family cut stew meat, ground some into sausage, and deboned our two caribou. We’ve also streamed Adventures in Odyssey, dog mushed, and wiggled through 5-foot deep snow. Mom has us outside for six to eight hours daily to maintain healthy bodies. My friend flew home from boarding school and we ‘air-hugged’ from 12 feet apart. So far, social isolation is not too bad.”

Lydia and Guelah Branham are sisters. Their dad, Josh, works for a company that collects and shreds trash from hospitals, nursing homes, and banks.

Lydia Branham, (almost) 10 years old: “When my dad comes home from work, the day is almost over, and we don’t have to be concerned with the chores, schooling, and busy schedule of our household. But even at the end of the day, there are hints that the virus is still out there. Dad goes up to change his germy clothes so he won’t give the virus to us, and then greets us.

“My dad thinks keeping in touch is important, so we’re doing a lot of video-chatting. When we use Zoom, Skype, or FaceTime, the picture is normally fuzzy and everybody talks over each other. But even so, we get to catch up with our friends. Since we can’t go to the library, my mom unpacked a whole wall of books from storage. I entertain myself with an old, battered copy of The Lord of the Rings and pray for better times.”

Guelah Branham, 8 years old: “Life hasn’t changed, not too much. Daddy has to get the groceries; he doesn’t want us to get the coronavirus. He doesn’t stop going to work because his job shreds hospitals’ trash. We’re homeschooled, so there’s no big change in schooling. Whenever we switch on the news, they are talking about the coronavirus. They talk about social distancing, so we don’t give the virus to someone older or who is already sick and could easily die. Church is closed, so on Sunday we watched part of a sermon at home. We can still play outside, although we aren’t lately because of the bad weather. We’re doing a lot of FaceTime and cards to keep in touch.”

Chapter 5, from Wednesday, March 25, 2020

In honor of children's illustrator Richard Scarry, here's the fifth installment of What Do Socially Isolated People Do All Day.

Natalie Boltz is a stay-at-home mom to three kids under 4 years old. She’s working to keep them entertained: “We are having fun in the kitchen making carrot applesauce cake, homemade whole wheat bread, strawberry yogurt popsicles, and pancakes. The kids drag their chairs up to the counter and help with mixing and adding ingredients. The 4-year-old can even measure some of the ingredients. We’re grateful to spend time outside in the sunshine and brighten our home with bouquets of the yellow wildflowers overtaking our backyard.”

Speaking of yellow flowers, Amy Boyd and her family came up with an idea to bless their neighbors. She wrote: “We’re a homeschooling family with eight children. The social isolation has been a relatively easy adjustment for us, but we knew many of our neighbors in Buford, Ga., were struggling. We set up a flower stand and gave away free daffodils from our garden to anyone who walked by. Chairs were a careful 6 feet away from the table. We plan to continue the ‘Free Flowers’ stand every spring, Coronavirus or not.”

Chapter 4, from Tuesday, March 24, 2020

In honor of children's illustrator Richard Scarry, here's What Do Socially Isolated People Do All Day, Chapter 4.

Katie Winkler: “I am quarantined in Romania after a mad dash through Eastern Europe to reach safety. After my school plans fell through at home, I planned to spend a month in Eastern Europe and a month in Ireland exploring what God had for me next. I’m still exploring that, just in a totally different way than I expected. As I prayed and walked the driveway loop yesterday (19 times makes 2 miles), I asked, ‘What did Paul do in prison?’ I think he steeped himself in scripture and the Lord’s presence until epistles poured out. So I pray, study, and memorize Scripture, invite the Lord’s presence into my day, and read John Bunyan’s The Holy War.”

Christianna Kinney: “The coronavirus has brought home all five of our children (ages 4 to 11). Instead of hurrying to get them dressed and out the door each morning, we eat breakfast together and learn around our table. Our afternoons are busy playing games and building forts instead of driving to dance lessons and basketball practice. During our late-night talks my husband and I talk about what the kids said that gave us hope. Our kids are oblivious to the world's chaos and fears. Our 6-year-old said, ‘Mommy, can I keep homeschooling until I’m 14?”

Kim Downs is an artist who has read WORLD for more than 15 years. She shared how her family is dealing with social isolation: “We’re a family of five with little boys ages 5, 4, and 1. I’m spending days with them like always, except stuck mostly at home, but with the bonus of my husband working (plus playing and disciplining) at home with us. We've had picnics, walks, and lots of yard time. Yesterday we watched our church music leader and his kids livestream scripture songs, and tonight my ladies small group Bible study discussed Philippians 2 virtually. My husband took our boys to watch the sunset with my parents. COVID-19 is pressing us into contentment in simplicity and treasuring community.”

Tamara Shoemaker said: “It’s no secret that I’ve lived in Facebook-land since schools let out and the coronavirus became the only topic of discussion, ever. My job at a local elementary school was put on hold, my graduate classes all moved online, and I began to homeschool my three children. I watched my Facebook newsfeed in horror as shortages, especially medical shortages, cropped up everywhere. When a call for fabric masks from a local medical center appeared, I jumped in with both feet. I have a sewing machine and basic sewing skills: I could volunteer! The next day, a worker at the center had picked out fabric, elastic, and thread for me, delivered it, and I set to work. They were easy to make, and I felt better, knowing I was doing something to help.”

Chapter 3, from Saturday, March 21, 2020

In honor of children's illustrator Richard Scarry, here's What Do Socially Isolated People Do All Day, Chapter 3.

John Erickson, the author of 74 beloved Hank the Cowdog books, lives on a Texas panhandle ranch with no neighbors for miles around. He writes, “You might say that Kris and I have been quarantined for decades. Over 53 years of marriage we have learned to cope with isolation and even to enjoy it. We play instruments and sing together. We share a glass of wine in the evenings and talk to each other. We watch old movies on DVD, the most recent being the Marx Brothers. We also have our own interests. Kris enjoys cooking and quilting. I am interested in Texas Panhandle archaeology. But we also enjoy singing in our church choir and being part of a worship community. We will miss that for a while.”

World Radio features editor Paul Butler writes about a meeting in LaMoille, Ill.—population 725—of three local pastors with the mayor, school superintendent, and two concerned community members: “Within hours we’d initialized a pay-as-you-go cell phone as a community hotline, designed postcards to go to every mailing address in the area, and published a flyer for the post office. The first call came from an octogenarian needing a few things from the store, and someone to pick up her mail. I bought the apples and evaporated milk. When I dropped them off, I passed the young man delivering her mail. Before this crisis, we’d never met. Who knew isolation could actually bring people together?”—Marvin Olasky

Chapter 2, from Friday, March 20, 2020

I received two more stories for our Richard Scarry-influenced collection, What Do People Do All Day in Social Isolation (see below). The first is from historian Allen Guelzo, author of excellent books about the Civil War and director of the Initiative in Politics and Statesmanship at Princeton University's James Madison Institute:

“As I face self-quarantining, I step back a short distance in time. First, I read. Second, I read aloud, which is what families in the 19th century did around parlor tables. Third, I look for sets of liturgical prayers (more reading aloud). I recommend Edmund Grindal’s ‘Meditation’ at the time of plague in 1563, which you can Google from The Remains of Edmund Grindal (1843). As St. Jerome said, in prayer we are never less alone than when alone. Truth is, I'm enjoying so much connection with these agendas, I might not want to go back to the future.”

Our second Scarry story is from Matt Brownfield, a partner at the Murphy Nasica political consulting firm:

“Political consultants are not social animals. Like betta fish, we fight when placed in a shared aquarium. Our quarantine might be good for everyone. And not just during the outbreak of the Chinese Virus (can you tell which party I work for?). What is a typical day in isolation? Well, first off, I scheme. After that, I plot. Then, I take a brief nature walk with the kids. Finally, it’s time to conspire—via the internet. I end my day by yelling at the TV, like my uncle used to do. Is it less crazy to yell at the TV if you know the people on it? My kids say ‘no.’”

If you are socially isolated and have tales to tell, please email 100 words of good description to editor@wng.org.—Marvin Olasky

Chapter 1, from Thursday, March 19, 2020

One of my literary heroes is Richard Scarry (1919–1994), author and illustrator of the great children’s book What Do People Do All Day? I asked two Californian friends about how their families are handling social isolation.

Lynn Vincent, bestselling author and former WORLD features editor, said: “We inventoried our paper towels: 20 mega-rolls. Delivered some paper towels to neighbors after Amazon scotched their order. Checked in with our church to see who might need immediate help buying groceries. (Cool thing is, we weren’t the only ones, and this surreal series of world events is giving our small church another avenue for sharing God’s love through ‘Matthew 25-ing.’) Meanwhile, my husband began telecommuting, and it is a delight having him here. We’re calling it ‘retirement practice.’ (On the other hand, we are diligently not looking at the plummeting balances in our retirement accounts.)”

David Bahnsen, a chief investment officer who manages active and retirement accounts, said, “Right now I am doing very little but working, holed up in my home study with multiple monitors open, working for my clients and handling the daily grind of markets. But our family is united, loving each other through this uncertainty, and thinking about life after this passes. I will be disappointed if I don’t use this time to put a lot of books away in my library that I have failed to handle for months. And I have a lot of Bible reading to do. A lot.”

If you are socially isolated and have tales to tell, please email 100 words of good description to editor@wng.org.—Marvin Olasky