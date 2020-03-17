Inside the outbreak: Creative coronavirus help

As daily life continues to shift globally in the wake of the coronavirus, businesses are finding creative ways to help customers and their communities. Here are a few that have surfaced in the last couple of days:

• Employees at one location of the Texas chain Whataburger delivered burgers to H-E-B grocery store workers Sunday afternoon. H-E-B employees—along with the rest of the nation’s grocery store workers—have been busy keeping shelves stocked for shoppers prepping for the nationwide lockdown.

• In small town Michigan, employees at a tea lounge use part of their mornings assembling peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for free sack lunches. Last Friday, the shop’s owners started offering the free lunches to “anyone that needs them,” saying they’d continue until schools are back in session.

• The company that makes Dior perfumes switched gears at its facilities Monday and began producing hand sanitizer instead of its signature perfumes. It plans to donate the hand sanitizer to health officials in France who will distribute the product to 39 hospitals.

• With the surge in online shopping during social distancing, Amazon announced Monday that it’s looking for 100,000 employees in the United States to help keep up with new orders. The online retail giant also said it would raise its hourly wage by $2 through the end of April.

• Beginning Monday, internet provider Charter Communications began offering 60 days of free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access to households with K-12 and college students. Since last week, most students have moved to online or home learning as schools have shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Editor’s Note: WORLD will update this story each day with new ways businesses and individuals are helping their communities.