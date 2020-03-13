Inside the outbreak: Church in a time of coronavirus

On Thursday, leaders of Capitol Hill Baptist Church announced the suspension of Sunday worship for the first time in 102 years. Pastor Mark Dever said the last time the D.C. congregation canceled worship was during the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918.

“Let’s pray for God’s mercy and grace on us and our community in these days,” he wrote. “And for it soon to be safe for us to meet again.”

It’s a stirring example of a sobering dilemma facing churches across the country (and the world) as authorities try to mitigate the spread of coronavirus: To meet or not to meet?

For now, many will meet, including some megachurches. First Baptist Church of Dallas averages more than 3,100 attendees a week, and pastor Robert Jeffress said the church would go forward with services this weekend.

Others will cancel: In Houston, pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church—with its 17,000-seat capacity in a former sporting arena—will suspend gathering this weekend, but livestream a service online.

Advice and directives from state authorities differed: In Washington state—a hotspot for coronavirus—Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people through March in three counties.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said gatherings of 100 or more were prohibited, but religious gatherings were exempt from the ban. In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear urged canceling public events, including church services across the state.

The legal weight of such pronouncements varies.

For example, in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper discouraged groups of more than 100 from gathering, including churches. James Hodge, of the Center for Public Health Law and Policy at Arizona State University, told a local newspaper that governors could have flexibility to legally enforce such measures under a state of emergency.

Cooper didn’t indicate the state would take that step immediately.

In Matthews, N.C. (a suburb of Charlotte), pastor Kevin DeYoung said Christ Covenant Church—a congregation of several hundred—wouldn’t meet for worship in its building on Sunday. DeYoung plans to preach from the church’s pulpit, and leaders will livestream the services online Sunday morning and evening.