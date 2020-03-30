Help in the COVID-19 epicenter

On Sunday morning, tents for a field hospital went up in Manhattan’s cold, windy, and muddy Central Park.

At the request of the state of New York and of the Mt. Sinai Hospital system, the Christian humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse rushed an emergency field hospital to the city that is now the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Elliott Tenpenny, a doctor with Samaritan’s Purse who has fought Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, now heads this Central Park field hospital. He stood in the mud as the wind whipped the tents going up and shook his head. “The most improbable thing,” he said about being in New York.

New York Police Department officers set a large perimeter around the new hospital site with barricades. From a distance, New Yorkers stopped to look at the mysterious white tents going up in what is normally a field filled with picnickers and sunbathers, just a few blocks north of the Guggenheim Museum.

“We’re going to be using every place we need to use to help people,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio about the new hospital.

About two dozen volunteers from local churches—Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Church of the City, and Emmanuel Anglican, among others—showed up in the morning to help build the hospital. One of the volunteers was Pastor David Beidel, whom I met in 2012 when his and other churches on Staten Island were helping with his neighborhood’s recovery from Superstorm Sandy.

“Our Sandy crew is back!” he said to me through an N-95 mask. “We’re still in the middle of a Hurricane Sandy right now. It’s not like, ‘Yesterday was Hurricane Sandy: Let’s get to work.’ We haven’t even hit the peak yet.”

New York has about half the cases of COVID-19 in the country. The latest numbers Monday showed 66,497 New Yorkers have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,218 have died, most of those in New York City. The city has about 20,000 hospital beds and estimates that it will need 60,000 by the beginning of May.