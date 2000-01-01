Farewell to a music legend

Died

Former astronaut Alfred Worden died at age 88. Worden joined NASA in 1966 and became part of the Apollo 15 program. He spent three days in orbit around the moon in 1971, taking photos of the surface that would lead to mapping of the terrain. During that time, he also took the first deep space walk while tethered to his capsule. Though their mission was a success, NASA reassigned Worden and fellow Apollo 15 astronauts David Scott and James Irwin to desk jobs after the agency discovered the men had taken hundreds of stamped and signed envelopes on board the capsule and intended to sell them. Worden later served as an executive with Goodrich Aerospace.