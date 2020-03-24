Evangelism over isolation

On a recent Sunday morning in Krugersdorp, South Africa, people slowly filled the green cushioned pews inside the multiracial Christian Heritage Church. Many smiled at each other, a few others hugged, and even more greeted each other with elbow-bumps to avoid handshakes.

At the foot of the pulpit, Mei, her daughter, Joyce, and at least 18 other people joined a South African Chinese Outreach Network (SACON) mission program.

Karl Teichert, an American missionary who leads the network, explained to the congregation the importance of taking the gospel to unreached communities. That includes the Chinese population within the province: “We need to take our love for the Lord and extend it in practical ways into loving our neighbors.”

The blue logo of China’s state-run construction company looms over major construction sites from Nigeria to Ethiopia. China has plugged into the urbanization push across Africa, offering infrastructure for airports, hospitals, and rail stations. That opens the doors for profit-seeking businessmen and Chinese state employees. The Migration Policy Institute estimates about 1 million Chinese migrants are on the continent. At least 350,000 of them reside in South Africa, with the majority running private businesses.

That migrant population has created a unique evangelism opportunity for Christians missionaries and Chinese converts to Christianity. That work has been going on for years. But the coronavirus outbreak brings new business and social challenges to that work and makes technology all the more important.

Days before the program at Christian Heritage Church, Chinese migrants Joyce and Mei (whose full names WORLD is not using to protect their mission work) arrived at the One Challenge (OC) Africa office.

They gathered around a conference table with Teichert and two other team members to plan the church program and future events. The session began with prayers, which mostly focused on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic had begun to sweep westward from China. By late March, South Africa had confirmed more than 500 cases but no deaths.

Teichert thanked God for “shaking up the powers of the world.” He prayed for creativity in ministry and for God to “reawaken the Church.”

Teichert first came to South Africa in 1997 with his wife, Jenny, and their four children. He had worked as an engineer for the city of Los Angeles for 14 years before their involvement in inner-city ministry sparked a desire for a more global outreach. The couple now work as missionaries under OC Africa, as they help with church planting and leadership development.

In 2011, Teichert attended a conference with about 600 African Christian leaders in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Teichert said several of the delegates talked about the growing Chinese population in their countries and how Christians lacked an understanding of Chinese culture and language, which hurt outreach efforts.

When he returned, Teichert and several other delegates across southern Africa continued to develop outreach ideas. Their approach includes speaking at local churches to encourage ministry and connecting with Chinese converts who can help bridge language and culture barriers.

The network now includes about 30 Chinese leaders across the region. After the visit to Christian Heritage Church, the residing pastor announced plans to begin a ministry to Chinese migrants. “That was huge,” Teichert said. “All we need is workers who can jump right in.”

The coronavirus outbreak is complicating years-long mission efforts, like Teichert’s.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended international travel to some of the most affected countries, banned public gatherings, and shut down schools.

The growing isolation has prompted the Teicherts to start considering ways to increase their outreach. The couple plan to collect encouraging words and scripture from some Chinese pastors to hand out at shops, where they say many of the Chinese workers still remain.

The health crisis has also affected other members of the network.

Joyce and Mei had to postpone a three-month training session for Chinese business owners. They intended to teach English to the group and coach children on English and Afrikaans, South Africa’s official language. The course would also include sessions on understanding labor laws, team building, and other “soft skills” needed to run a successful business.

They see such efforts as opportunities to build trust within the Chinese community. Their understanding of the culture also shapes their ministry efforts. Joyce is working on e-guides to help Chinese understand the local community and another to help other local Christians understand Chinese culture and traditions. “People wanted to go to China to share the word, but China is now at our doorstep,” she said.

But the pandemic is affecting all business in the country. South Africa Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the tourism industry has already suffered losses she anticipates will increase.

Mei has seen fewer clients at her herbal medicine shop. She last ordered stock in January, and in mid-March it was still stuck in China, where the outbreak began. “My medicine for diabetes is out,” she explained.

Joyce called it the worst time for her city’s Chinatown in years: “Even the Chinese won’t go there.”

She also gets cautious glances from native South Africans at malls and other public spaces. Joyce said she was somewhat relieved the first case of coronavirus in South Africa came from Italy, not China.

The coronavirus pandemic is creating even more of a need for relational ministry to Chinese migrants.