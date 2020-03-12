COVID-19 calling

By early March the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease had spread to more than 110 countries and topped 118,000 cases worldwide. Three-­quarters of its 4,000 deaths had occurred in China, but non-China cases began multiplying.

COVID-19 first struck the United States in the Seattle area. After the first deaths came at a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., in late February, authorities decided to close schools in an “abundance of caution.”

Costco stores reported up to five times the regular number of members entering hourly. Entrance lines at the Lynnwood, Wash., warehouse store stretched around the building, and police arrived to keep order as customers tried to cut the line and force their way in. Employees reported shoppers stockpiling toilet paper, cleaning wipes, and food staples, emptying shelves. Situations at other stores matched.

Churches in the area also saw the effect of the coronavirus scare. In early March, many had noticeably fewer congregants in the pews. Reach Church, which meets in a public high school in Kirkland, canceled its services.

“We think folks should begin to think about avoiding large events and assemblies,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a March 1 press conference. More “social distancing” would come.

Businesses headquartered in the region encouraged employees to plan for telecommuting, and fewer cars on the road indicated many had already begun to work from home. Sports teams and clubs canceled most after-school and evening events.

Bothell resident Leigh Laird said her sons’ school district closed on March 3: “This is the first time in all the years that my kids have been there that I’ve seen the school district close the schools due to illness, even though we have had some nasty flus in past years.” Christians should “pray Psalm 91 over our families and communities,” she said.

At Covenant Presbyterian Church in Issaquah, Wash., Pastor Eric Irwin preached his March 1 sermon from Luke 14:26 and related it to the current crisis: “To hate your life means you don’t live primarily to protect your life. If you get the coronavirus and die taking care of other people, that’s a life well spent. … Staying alive is not the ultimate good. The glory of God is the only ultimate good.”