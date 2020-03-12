A disease like no other

Along the Louisiana coastline, fresh water collides with the sea to form brackish bayous, the kind that breed blue crabs the size of a man’s hand and the marsh hens of John J. Audubon prints. But that salty gumbo isn’t the only improbable mix in Louisiana. In January, pro-life Democrat John Bel Edwards began a second term as governor of the red state, and state legislator Katrina Jackson, another Democrat, is helping to defend a pro-life bill she ­authored, the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act, from a challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson’s across-the-aisle pro-life work gets attention when she appears at events like the March for Life in Washington, D.C., but valuing the vulnerable was an issue in her Catholic-heavy state long before Jackson, or even Roe v. Wade, made the news. For more than a century, another pro-life issue—human dignity—has been making waves behind the levees.

Where I grew up in north Mississippi, talk of a unique colony in Louisiana sometimes crossed state lines and made it into conversations. Leprosy? Really? Yes, with a quarantined community that only in 2015 lost its last members. But patients who spent the bulk of their lives at the now-closed 350-acre leprosarium witnessed one of the biggest medical breakthroughs of the 20th century: A drug that failed to work on tuberculosis could arrest, sometimes even reverse, leprosy’s symptoms. Even so, erasing the stigma of the disease remains a challenge almost 80 years later.

That’s obvious outside the elevator at the Ochsner Cancer Center in Baton Rouge. Even though the second floor is leased to the national epicenter of leprosy care, there’s no “L” word on the wall directory. Instead, visitors search for the National Hansen’s Disease Clinical Center, a name change initiated in the 1940s that represents much more than an attempt to honor a scientist.

Inside the clinic, Simon (whose name WORLD changed to protect his privacy) has flown in from Texas for a week’s worth of appointments. He’s a regular, with one of his armadillo drawings framed and hanging along the maze of hallways to prove it. Using an electric scooter, the thin 46-year-old Latino maneuvers past the clinic’s pharmacy, physical therapy room, doctor’s office, and a shoe shop dedicated to making custom insoles the staff calls orthotics.

With a nod, Simon OKs a request for photos of his new finger splint, but through halting English he asks that they not include his face. After being assured they won’t, he begins relating a backstory typical among patients with Hansen’s disease.

The skin blotch deemed fungal ...

Lingering eye pain with no plausible cause ...

By the time Simon got a correct diagnosis in 2017, he’d shuffled between a decade of doctors, showing them aching knees, foot wounds, and spots where eyebrows used to be. A Houston hospital finally performed the test that uncovered the real cause of burns he suffered as a short-order cook. Leprosy’s nerve damage had left his fingers numb to pain.

“What’s going to happen with me in the future?” he recalls thinking as the pronouncement sunk in.

“With early treatment, he would likely not have the handicaps he has to deal with now.”

Betsy Wilks is a social worker with the National Hansen’s Disease Program (NHDP) who’s “offered a lot of Kleenex” at the Baton Rouge clinic. She says 14 years of misdiagnosed symptoms cost Simon dearly: “With early treatment, he would likely not have the handicaps he has to deal with now.”